Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is reportedly ‘over’ as sources say they’re set for divorce

The couple's marriage hit the rocks over the summer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is reportedly ‘over’ as sources say...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is reportedly over, with sources claiming “divorce is imminent”.

Months after their marriage hit the rocks, multiple sources have told Page Six that Kim is allegedly hiring divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who previously represented the star in her divorce from Kris Humphries.

An insider told the publication: “They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

The publication has also reported that Kanye spent the Christmas season at his ranch in Wyoming, while his family celebrated without him.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the insider claimed.

Another insider said of the couple’s alleged settlement talks: “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.”

“She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious,” they added.

Another source claimed Kanye is “completely over the entire family” and “wants nothing to do with them”.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce back in July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, Kim opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show her family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

Kanye and Kim tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

Goss.ie have contacted reps for Kim Kardashian for comment.