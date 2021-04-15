Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement: ‘We are better as friends’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called off their engagement.

Last month, the couple shut down split rumours, telling TMZ they were “working through some things.”

On Thursday, J-Lo and A-Rod issued a joint statement shared exclusively with Today, which read: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement concluded.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.