Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reunite following split rumours

J-Lo has been filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reunited in the Dominican Republic, after shutting down split rumours.

The couple hit headlines last week following reports they had ended their relationship, two years after they got engaged.

J-Lo and A-Rod denied the reports, telling TMZ: “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Jennifer has been in the Caribbean country filming her upcoming movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’, with a source telling PEOPLE magazine that Alex joined his fiancée on Sunday.

“Alex flew to the Dominican Republic yesterday,” the insider told the publication on Monday. “Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out.” “It was a happy reunion,” the source added. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Alex shared a video from a resort and tagged his wife-to-be, writing: “Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward.” On Sunday, J-Lo took to TikTok to address the split rumours, sharing a montage of clips playing alongside Saweetie’s track ‘Pretty B**ch Freestyle’. In the video, the singer included a series of headlines about the reported split, while Saweetie raps: “I ain’t worried ’bout a blog or a b**ch.” The New York native then cut to a clip of herself, saying: “You’re dumb.”

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.

The actress split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2014 after ten years of marriage, and they share twins Max and Emme, 12.

Meanwhile, Alex was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and the pair share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.