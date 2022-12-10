James Kavanagh reveals he’s stuck in London – ahead of brother John’s wedding

James Kavanagh has revealed he’s stuck in London, ahead of his brother John’s wedding.

The influencer had jetted to the UK earlier this week with a host of well-known faces who are managed by new talent agency Matchstick.

However, the adverse weather conditions have left the group stranded and unable to return to Dublin Airport.

On Friday night, James took to his Instagram story, writing: “On the runway in Heathrow and have just been told we have to go back to the terminal cuz they can’t fly into Dublin Airport.”

In a follow-up snap, the influencer said: “Off the plane which was on the tarmac for 3 hours. En route to an airport hotel for the night.”

After spending an extra night in London, James took to his story once again to issue an update on their situation.

“Basically, had a nap. Dublin seems to be no-go so booked a flight to Shannon in the hopes there’s no issues there. Brother’s wedding on Sunday.”

Shortly afterwards, James updated his followers that his flight to Shannon had also been delayed.

“Our 10am Shannon flight just got delayed to 10.25,” he said.

Former Miss Ireland contestant Shauna Lindsay is trying to catch the same flight at James to Shannon.

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, she wrote: “Our flight home to Dublin was cancelled yesterday after we were left sitting on the runway for over 3 hours.”

“Rescheduled for late this evening which was no good for a few of us & also a load of flights got cancelled into Dublin again today,” Shauna continued.

“Booked a flight to Shannon Airport this morning, which is already delayed but hoping for the best.”

“Send prayers that we made it back to the motherland today.”

Also on the Matchstick trip to London were Rob Kenny, Holly Carpenter, Louise McSharry, Paddy Smyth, Glenda Gilson and Grace Mongey.

