Jake Quickenden announces the birth of his first child with Sophie Church

Jake Quickenden has announced the birth of his first child with Sophie Church.

The couple welcomed a baby boy, named Leo Oliver, in the early hours of this morning.

Sharing photos with his newborn son on Instagram, Jake wrote: “ITS A BOY 💙….. meet Leo Oliver Quickenden.”

“I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say Sophie you’re amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more, I already know you’re an amazing mum and cannot wait to raise this beautiful little baby with you!!”

“I also have such a mixture of feelings, I’m so so happy but also feel a little sadness my dad and brother are not around to meet my baby!!”

Jake’s son is named after his late brother Oliver, who died in 2012 following a battle with osteosarcoma.

The singer’s dad, Paul Quickenden, passed away back in 2008, after battling bone cancer.

Jake continued: “I promise to be a great dad, I will make mistakes but promise I won’t make the same one twice, I will learn on the job like most parents and will do everything in my best interest for you.”

“The most beautiful thing in the world. All very tired but that’s obviously expected! Much love. The birth was beautiful and really quick!!! Well done @sophie__church ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he added.

Leo is Jake’s first child, but Sophie is already mum to a son named Freddie from a previous relationship.