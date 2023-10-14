ITV ‘inundated with calls from celeb agents’ as This Morning eye up married couple to replace Holly Willoughby

ITV are reportedly inundated with calls from celebrity agents following Holly Willoughby’s shock departure from the show.

On Tuesday evening, the mum-of-three announced she was quitting the show after 14 years, after details of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her were revealed.

It was later reported that This Morning bosses are looking to give the show a “complete revamp” for its relaunch in 2024.

According to MailOnline, big names such as Davina McCall, Amanda Holden and Graham Norton have been tossed around; however, bosses aren’t ruling out radio presenters, new talent, influencers and podcasters.

Bosses are also eyeing up a married couple to replace Holly, to recreate the “golden years” of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – who co-hosted This Morning from 1988 until 2001.

Couples such as Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch, Joel Dommett and wife Hannah, and Emma and Matt Willis have been mentioned.

A This Morning presenter told the publication: “Bosses are keen to get it right so there will be no knee jerk decisions, it’s about making the right call on which duo have the right chemistry to take the show through to the next era of its 35 year run.”

“The phones haven’t stopped ringing as television, radio personalities put their names forward to host the show.”

“Every broadcaster, from the world of news, sport, entertainment have been in touch with bosses. Agents have been in contact with ITV bosses to put forward their stars in the hope to take the helm of the two and a half hour daily show.”

“This Morning has an incredibly loyal audience and has made household names out of its hosts over the past 35 years it’s been on air.”

“BBC bosses are nervous that some of their top talent may make the leap over to ITV as it’s the golden ticket in television at the moment.”

“So many previous stars including Holly have gone on to have lucrative commercial careers from the day job on the sofa.”

“They are only too aware that from being on the sofa for two-and-a-half hours every day, she launched her own lifestyle brand.”

On Tuesday evening, Holly announced her shock departure from This Morning after 14 years, after details of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her were revealed.

In a statement, shared via Instagram, the TV personality wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”