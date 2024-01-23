Irish social media star joins the cast of BBC’s The Apprentice

Maura Rath, otherwise known as Yoga with Maura on social media, has joined the cast of BBC’s The Apprentice.

The Dublin-based yoga teacher is among 18 candidates vying for a life-changing investment of £250,000 from Lord Alan Sugar.

The Wexford native, who has almost 40k followers on Instagram, has built a successful business through her passion for yoga – and is best known for hosting sunrise yoga events and retreats across Ireland.

But now, Maura is hoping to take her business to the next level with a major investment from Lord Sugar.

In her pre-show interview, she said: “I believe I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because my business promotes positivity and well-being, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams.”

When asked to share her biggest business success to date, she revealed: “I hear back that my business brings some people a little bubble of self-love, it helps some people with that winter dread, and people move stronger and more freely than before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maura Rath (@yogawithmaura)

Maura also shared her biggest business fail, and confessed: “My biggest lesson was buying into the hype and the sales pitch of a custom app, which was an expensive experiment and wasn’t the best experience for me or my customers.

“All this learning was poured into my new mobile-friendly website, which is working great!”

In a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday morning, Maura wrote: “Finally the hardest kept secret is out! I am a candidate on this years Apprentice, yes me yogi Maura.

“The business side of yoga has always fascinated me. I have big plans to make Yoga with Maura a household name, which is why I’m going for investment from Lord Sugar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maura Rath (@yogawithmaura)

“This has been my hardest business journey to date, testing me emotionally and physically. It’s been an absolute rollercoaster and I can’t believe on February 1st episode 1 will be out! Yes St Brigits day which I think is a good sign for an Irish woman,” she continued.

“As my yogis know my daily practice is everything to me, and the when that was taken from me (I couldn’t practice while in there) it really took its toll.

“I can’t wait to share this journey with you all 🧘‍♂️🙌🏻🧘‍♂️🙌🏻 that’s if I don’t get fired after task 1 👀👀

The 2024 series of The Apprentice will air on BBC One on Thursday, February 1st.