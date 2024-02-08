Irish entrepreneurs Ciaran and Denise Kenny Byrne secure huge investment on Dragon’s Den

Popular Irish entrepreneurs Ciaran and Denise Kenny Byrne have secured huge investment for their business The Head Plan on BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

During tonight’s episode, Peter Jones, who is the show’s richest and longest-serving Dragon, offered to invest £80k into their company.

The couple founded their business The Head Plan “to help others become the best version of themselves” after they were forced to re-assess their own lives when Ciaran was diagnosed with life-threatening leukaemia in 2019.

Ciaran went through chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, and is now in remission.

The Head Plan’s products include a series of goal oriented journals and agendas, as well as wellness-targeted items like water bottles.

Announcing their appearance on the show on Instagram last week, they said: “Looks like the Dragon is out of the bag.

“Yes that’s right… you’re about to get front-row seats to one of our biggest and scariest business goals to date.”

“Join us next Thursday, 8th of Feb, at 8pm on BBC 1 as The Head Plan brave Dragon’s Den,” they added.

“We wrote it down but did we make it happen in the den?”

Dragon’s Den, which has been airing on the BBC since 2005, sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business idea to five multimillionaire investors.