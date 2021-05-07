How to book a shopping appointment in Penneys for next week

Penneys will offer shopping by appointment next week, before they fully reopen stores on May 17.

The retailer will offer shopping by appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores, with bookings being accepted online.

According to Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork, customers can book an appointment through an online portal on Primark.com – which is expected to go live today (Friday, May 7).

In a statement shared on social media, the shopping centre said: “There will be 100 slots per hour and 1 person per booking.”

“Customers will have 45 minutes shopping time and 15 minutes transaction time ie to pay at the register. All customers must leave when their shopping time slot time is up.”

“Customers are encouraged to only arrive just before their booked time. Trading hours are also on our website. One booking per adult and children over 12 years.”

“All info regarding your booking will be sent to your email once you secure your booking. Unfortunately, no booking reference – no access.”

Penneys announced plans to offer shopping by appointment last week, after the government announced the reopening of non-essential retail.

In a statement, the retailer said: “We welcome the government’s decision to introduce shopping by appointment as a first step having already launched this service successfully in some of our European markets.”

“We will be offering shopping by appointment in every Irish store ahead of our full reopening on 17 May and have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work.”

Ahead of Penneys reopening, we’ve put together a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect in stores nationwide…

Check it out right HERE.

