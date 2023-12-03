A new report has claimed Harry Styles’ romance with Taylor Russell is “in crisis”.

The couple appeared to confirm their romance as Harry attended the opening of her play The Effect at London’s National Theatre with James Corden back in August.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Taylor was papped cosying up to Harry before they headed to an after-party.

Harry Styles confirms romance with Taylor Russell as they enjoy a night out with his pal James Corden after the singer attended the press night of her new play The couples spent some time chatting together pic.twitter.com/PGa2J0UtAa — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 10, 2023

Now, The Sun has reported that the couple’s romance is “in crisis” after Taylor visited the UK last week, but “snubbed” her beau Harry.

The singer is said to have stayed at his home in North London, while the Canadian actress stayed at the five-star Corinthia Hotel just a few miles away.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Taylor and Harry’s relationship appears to have cooled as they juggle hectic work schedules.”

“Taylor spent her trip to London alone and stayed at a hotel instead of with Harry.”

Harry Styles’ romance with Taylor Russell ‘in crisis after Canadian actress snubbed him during recent UK visit’ https://t.co/KEwLIL9ru7 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 3, 2023

“It’s been a whirlwind romance but they’re still young and at pivotal points in their careers,” the source continued.

“They have a lot of respect for each other and had been planning on spending Christmas together.”

Taylor has been dubbed a “rising star”, and has already appeared in a number of productions.

The Canadian actress previously starred in the Netflix science fiction series Lost in Space, before she was cast in the critically acclaimed indie film Waves in 2019.

The 29-year-old also starred in 2019’s Escape Room and its 2021 sequel, and landed a huge role opposite Timothée Chalamet in the 2022 film Bones and All.

Taylor and Timothée sparked romance rumours during the film’s press tour, but its unknown if the pair ever dated.

In addition to her acting work, Taylor is also a trained ballet dancer, and has previously modelled for major brands like Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Loewe, and Ralph Lauren.

Prior to his rumoured romance with Taylor, Harry was linked to Australian influencer Yan Yan Chan.

The former One Direction star had been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of last year.

Back in March, Harry was also spotted kissing Olivia’s close pal and model Emily Ratajkowski while in Tokyo.