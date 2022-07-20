FOUR new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa tonight.

After two Islanders are dumped from the show, the remaining contestants are surprised with the arrival of two new boys and two new girls.

They receive a text inviting them to get ready to host welcome drinks for the four new arrivals – Jamie, Reece, Lacey, and Nathalia.

Discussing the new girls’ arrival, Indiyah says: “I don’t think bombshells care about bonds!”

Davide tells the boys him and Ekin-Su are “really strong,” however, Ekin-Su laughs that he was “buzzing” at the mention of Nathalia’s name.

As they make their way into the villa, 25-year-old dancer Lacey says, “I am a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads.”

27-year-old professional footballer Jamie comments: “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.”

23-year-old Brazilian social media influencer Nathalia adds: “I am going to bring the South American spice into the Villa, I can’t wait to get my flirting game on, the girls better watch out.”

23-year-old model Reece says: “I definitely think the boys are going to be worried about me, I am tall, dark and handsome, what more does a girl want?”

Who’s heads will turn as they welcome four new singletons into the villa tonight?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

