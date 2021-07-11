The bombshell will get to know the girls before the second recoupling of the season

First look: New boy Teddy scores four dates on tonight’s Love Island

Teddy Soares will go on four speed dates on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 26-year-old entered the villa earlier this week as a bombshell and tonight, he will get to know some of the girls better before the second recoupling of the season.

First up, the Manchester native will go on a date with Kaz Kamwi.

He tells her: “I was a bit like, ‘Woah’, when you walked through. I had to settle my nerves a little bit. Take a few deep breaths.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Kaz says: “I just went steady with Teddy, it was like the Villa gods were listening to me. I better have made a good first impression!”

Next up, Rachel Finni goes on a date with the newest Islander, and she tells him: “I’m very modern in my dating. I don’t think a guy should always pay, I don’t expect a guy to pull out my chair…”

“I want a guy to be a gentleman, but I don’t want a guy to think I’m one of those girls that fully depends on them to make me happy. I truly believe in life I can give myself anything I want, including an orgasm, if I’m going to go that far.”

Teddy replies: “You shouldn’t need to do the orgasm on your own though, surely? It should be a joint effort.”

Rachel says: “Well, I’m waiting on someone to come along and do that for me. Hopefully not for long that won’t be the case. It’s too sexy right now, the energy is too hot. It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this.”

In the Beach Hut, Rachel admits: “I am ready to start s***, because I want that guy.”

On his date with Sharon Gaffka, Teddy asks: “Do you make guys nervous then?” to which Sharon replies: “I don’t know, do I make you nervous?”

Teddy admits: “No – I’m more excited than nervous”, and Sharon replies: “I rate that.”

Teddy’s final date is with Faye Winter, who tells him: “You’re very attractive, a very attractive man. Nice eyes, I feel like you’re staring into my soul a little bit.”

The pair play footsie across the table, with Teddy saying: “I can’t lie, I’ve not done footsie with anyone, or whatever this is… this is the first time, it’s quite cute.”

Back in the villa, Rachel says: “Obviously the claws are going to come out, we’re competing for this guy.”

Later on, Hugo gets a text that reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with. The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island #noregrets # agirlsgottodowhatagirlsgottodo ”

Who will become the third Islander to be dumped from the villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 10pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.