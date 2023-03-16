Ferne McCann and fiancé Lorri Haines ‘almost split’ after her voice note scandal

Ferne McCann and her fiancé Lorri Haines have revealed they almost split after her voice note scandal.

Last year, the reality star was accused of sending a string of “nasty” voice messages; firstly about her longtime friend and former TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers.

The 32-year-old was then accused of sending further “vile” voice messages, this time about her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins’ acid attack victim Sophie Hall.

Ferne and Lorri, who got engaged last summer, got candid about the strain the scandal put on their relationship in her new series os First Time Mum.

Lorri, 31, told his fiancée: “I was like, I just want to go pack my bags and leave.”

Ferne then told the camera: “It’s not nice hearing the honest truth, but I can’t blame him for having those thoughts of wanting to leave. Like, I wanted to leave. I wanted to run away from it.”

“It was a sh*t, horrible situation. But the fact is, he didn’t [leave] and he showed up for me.”

Lorri then told his wife-to-be: “This has made me and us collectively stronger. I don’t think nothing can break us.”

It comes after Ferne and Lorri announced they are expecting their first child together.

Ferne is also mum to a five-year-old daughter named Sunday, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Arthur.

In April 2017, Arthur threw acid in a packed nightclub and was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attack, which blinded two people and injured 18 others.