EXCLUSIVE! The Late Late Show set for ‘Graham Norton style revamp’ following Ryan Tubridy’s exit

The Late Late Show is set for a “total revamp”, following the departure of the show’s long running host Ryan Tubridy, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

The broadcaster announced his shock exit from the RTÉ chat show last week, after fourteen years at the helm.

The 49-year-old, who will host his final Late Late Show on May 26, will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.

It’s understood bosses are now considering a total revamp of The Late Late Show, to make it more like The Graham Norton Show or The Jonathan Ross Show.

A well-placed source told Goss.ie: “The Late Late Show is the longest running late night chat show in the world so we know the format works, but producers think it’s time for some changes.

”There’s been some talk about the show being tired so bosses are looking at changing up the format to make it more fresh, fun and attractive to a younger audience.”

“Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross have the perfect formula with their BBC and ITV shows, as they appeal to a wider demographic – both young and old.”

“While they’re well-respected broadcasters, they have managed to stay relevant by bringing charm and wit to their programmes, which is why they’re still at the top of their game.”

“RTÉ bosses are keen to replicate this, hoping to bring a breath of fresh air into Montrose.”

While longtime broadcasters like Claire Byrne and Brendan O’Connor have been tipped to replace Ryan – Jennifer Zamparelli, Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan and The 2 Johnnies have also been backed as potential hosts, given their younger demographic.

When contacted for a comment, a spokesperson for RTÉ said: “RTÉ has not yet made any decision regarding the next presenter of the Late Late Show. An announcement will be made later in the summer.”

Ryan Tubridy announced his shock departure from The Late Late Show on March 16.

In a statement, the TV personality said: “It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years.”

“I want to thank the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years. Many have become dear friends.”

“Also, to the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out.”

“Not only did you raise 30 million euros for Irish charities including over 15 million euros for children’s charities all over the island that are particularly close to my heart, but you showed incredible generosity of spirit for which I am profoundly grateful.”

“I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say ‘thank you’ or ‘well done’ for highlighting an issue that affected them or their families on the previous night’s show. Go raibh maith agaibh.”

“And finally, to my family who stood by me every day of every week, year in, year out. To my daughters especially, they put up with so much and I am as grateful to them as I am awestruck by them.”

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes said of Ryan’s departure from the late night talk show: “I would like to thank Ryan and acknowledge his enormous commitment to the Late Late Show during the seven years I have had the privilege to work with him.”

“The Late Late Show is a TV phenomenon at home and abroad which continues to hold a special place in Irish life and Ryan can take enormous credit for that. He had big shoes to fill, but he has made the show his own over the past fourteen years.”

“The transformation of the Late Late Toy Show into a national event celebrating Irish children and the most popular television programme in Ireland every year is testament to his talents as a broadcaster and his ability to create a unique connection with children and audiences all over Ireland, and beyond.”

“There are so many great memories and special moments to look back on, and more to come, which we will rightly celebrate in the months ahead.”

Ryan, who has presented the talk show for 14 years, will host his final The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

The TV personality will continue to present his rate show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.

An announcement will be made about the next presenter of The Late Late Show during the summer.