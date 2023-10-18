EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Ella Thomas reveals why she’s in no rush to move in with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde

Ella Thomas has revealed why she’s in no rush to move in with her boyfriend Tyrique Hyde.

The Scottish model struck up a romance with the semi-professional footballer during the latest series of Love Island, and the fan-favourite couple came in third place overall.

The reality stars have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa and while they are looking forward to taking the next step in their relationship, for now they are taking things slow.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the release of her edit with PrettyLittleThing, Ella explained: “I think we’re just enjoying dating and doing normal things outside the villa. We’re enjoying our new relationship.”

The 23-year-old revealed her beau has organised a surprise for her this weekend, telling us: “He’s told me I need to be at his house on Friday and I need to be free until Monday because he’s planned something special.”

“I’m excited to see what that is, that will be nice.”

Opening up about dealing with other people’s opinions on her relationship, Ella admitted: “It’s a lot but we move.”

“It’s funny because people have watched and followed our journey so they feel they’re part of the relationship. We just have to remind them sometimes that there’s only two people in this relationship.”

“I think everyone’s got their opinions and they love to give them but at the end of the day, we’re just going to do us.”