EXCLUSIVE! Greg O’Shea reveals whether he’s signed up to any celebrity dating apps

Greg O’Shea has revealed whether he’s signed up to any celebrity dating apps.

The Love Island star, 27, has been single since his split from influencer Kate Hutchins at the end of 2021.

Speaking at the Virgin Media Television Spring Launch this week, Greg explained to Goss.ie why dating apps aren’t for him.

When asked would he ever sign up to a celeb dating app, the Limerick native exclaimed: “No way, no way, no way.”

“I’ve never been on the dating apps, even before Love Island I never did them. And I’m not shunning them, a lot of my mates have met their long term girlfriends and partners on them. But I just don’t think it’s for me.”

“I’m old school, I’m traditional. It’s very hard in this day and age to find someone in a normal setting. I’ve been told to try Raya, but who’s going to be on Raya in Ireland – myself and Ryan Tubridy? So I don’t think I will.”

In the same interview, Greg revealed he would go back on Love Island, but only if it was an All Stars series.

The Six O’Clock Show host told Goss.ie: “If it was a Love Island All Star series with previous winners and big characters like Chris [Hughes] and Kem [Cetinay], and Wes Nelson, then I would.”

“I think it would be a bit of craic and everyone would tune in to watch it. But I don’t think I’d go back on to just a normal series. I was very fortunate the way my journey went on Love Island, I don’t think it could’ve went better.”

“It went perfectly so to do it again, it could only go downhill. So I don’t think I’d do what Adam Collard did.”