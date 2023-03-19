EXCLUSIVE! Brooke Scullion and Robert Rowinski address romance rumours ahead of DWTS final

Brooke Scullion and Robert Rowinski have addressed rumours they are secretly dating, ahead of the Dancing with the Stars final.

The Eurovision star and her professional dance partner are hotly tipped to win the 2023 series of the hit RTÉ show, after impressing judges and viewers week after week.

Ahead of the show’s final, which takes place tonight, the pair responded to speculation about their close relationship.

When asked if they had been hit by the Strictly curse, Brooke told us: “Yes, we’re engaged and madly in love.”

The pair then started laughing, before insisting they are just “very good friends”.

Brooke is up against RTÉ 2FM star Carl Mullan, Glee’s Damian McGinty, and influencer Suzanne Jackson in tonight’s final, and they are all hoping to take home the Glitterball Trophy.

The Dancing with the Stars finals kicks off at 6:30pm tonight on RTÉ One.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Rowiński (@robert_rowinski_)