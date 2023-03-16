Here’s who is tipped to win RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars 2023

The final of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars 2023 will air this Sunday, March 19.

2FM star Carl Mullan, Glee’s Damian McGinty, Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion and influencer Suzanne Jackson will battle it out on the dancefloor in the hopes of taking home the Glitterball Trophy.

According to BoyleSports, Brooke is currently the favourite to win the series, with odds of 7/4.

Suzanne survived last week’s dance-off but has been eased out to 5/2 from 7/4, while Damian is 5/2 from 7/2.

Carl goes into the final week as the outsider, but at 7/2 is not unpopular with punters to spring a surprise.

Sarah Kinsella, a spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Brooke Scullion lit up the dancefloor and she’s in pole position to waltz off as champion.”

“But it’s one of the tightest glitterball races we’ve ever seen and a final show-stopper could see any of the finalists pull it out of the bag.”

The Dancing with the Stars final will air at 6:30pm on RTÉ One on March 19.