Everything we know about Greg O’Shea’s new girlfriend Jeanni Mulder – who has a very famous ex-boyfriend

Greg O’Shea “hard launched” his relationship with his new girlfriend Jeanni Mulder this week.

The former Love Island winner confirmed he was off the market on Tuesday when he shared a video of him and Jeanni bungee jumping off a bridge.

Greg hilariously captioned the post: “If we die, we die 👫.”

Jeanni later shared more photos from their summer holiday to Hvar in Croatia.

The model, who hails from South Africa, posted a carousel of photos from their trip – including a sweet selfie of her and Greg.

She captioned the post: “hvar camera roll 🌺 part 1.”

It’s understood the couple have been quietly dating for a few months.

So what do we know about Greg’s new beau?

The South African works full-time as a model, and is currently based in Dublin.

The 26-year-old, who has over 40K followers on Instagram, grew up in Jeffrey’s Bay, and is currently signed with Boss Models.

Back in 2021, Jeanni made it to the top 5 of the Miss South Africa pageant.

Jeanni also has a very famous ex-boyfriend, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

The model was previously in a longterm relationship with Olympic swimmer Chad Le Clos.

The 31-year-old South African is a huge star in the competitive swimming world, and has over 248K followers on Instagram.

The former couple split in 2022, after over three years together.

Jeanni is now taking another Olympian, as Greg made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with Ireland’s Rugby 7’s team.

Greg’s last public relationship was with British influencer Kate Hutchins, who he dated for two years.

Prior to that, the Limerick native briefly dated Amber Gill – who he won the 2019 series of Love Island with.