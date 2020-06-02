Rihanna and Kylie Jenner are among celebrities who have gone dark on social media

Celebrities take part in ‘Black Out Tuesday’ to honour civil rights protests

Many celebrities are taking part in ‘Black Out Tuesday’ to honour civil rights protests taking place in the US and worldwide.

The action was initially launched by music industry leaders, who said they would suspend business on Tuesday in solidarity with the black community – following the death of George Floyd last week.

Some music labels, including Interscope Records, have also announced that they will not release new music this week – out of respect for the protests.

Instead of posting on social media today, people are being encouraged to take this day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity.

A number of famous faces have showed their support for Black Out Tuesday by sharing a black box on their Instagram and Twitter feeds – including Rihanna, Drake, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Diddy, Ariana Grande and Jamie Foxx.

Rihanna shared a black post on Instagram, alongside the caption: “We ain’t buying s**t!!! and we ain’t selling s**t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!”

Kylie Jenner also shared a black square on her Instagram feed, alongside the simple caption: “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

View this post on Instagram BLACK LIVES MATTER. A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jun 1, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT

A number of Irish stars have also shared their support for Black Out Tuesday, including Nicky Byrne, Doireann Garrihy, and Erica Cody.

Influencers have also pledged to refrain from posting on social media today, including Rosie Connolly and Louise Cooney.

View this post on Instagram Black Lives Matter #blackouttuesday A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta) on Jun 2, 2020 at 1:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram @blklivesmatter A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy) on Jun 2, 2020 at 1:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram #blackouttuesday #muted #stilllearning #stilllistening BLACK LIVES MATTER A post shared by Rosie Connolly Quinn (@rosieconxxx) on Jun 1, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT

The news comes after a protest promoting the Black Lives Matter movement took place in Dublin’s city centre on Monday – following the tragic death of George Floyd.

George Floyd died in hospital on Monday, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

A video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media last week, sparking mass protests across the US.

Following calls for his arrest, Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and three other officers involved in the incident have been fired.

