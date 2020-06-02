You won’t BELIEVE how much money Victoria Beckham made from the Spice Girls reunion

You won’t BELIEVE how much money Victoria Beckham made from the Spice...

Victoria Beckham made almost €1 million from the Spice Girls reunion – despite snubbing their comeback tour last year.

The 46-year-old decided not to participate in reunion gigs across the UK & Ireland, but she still benefited from renewed interest in the band.

According to The Sun, Victoria was entitled to a fifth of the endorsements and licensing deals that were produced during the tour – despite not taking part.

New accounts show Spice Girls Limited made £4.5million last year due to their reunion tour, and the five singers are the only active directors of the firm – according to Companies House records.

An insider said: “This means the rest of the group will have to hand over a huge amount to Posh on the back of the old magic they conjured up.

“The irony of the payout is that Victoria has become distanced from the Spice Girls as she’s tried to carve out a niche as a fashion designer.

“But they have become a major source of her income once again as the clothes line falters. The other girls have handed a lot over.”

