Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares details about Andre Gray’s romantic proposal

The Little Mix star announced her engagement last week

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared new details about Andre Gray’s romantic proposal.

The 28-year-old footballer proposed to the singer on their four-year anniversary last week, and the couple confirmed the news on social media.

Leigh-Anne has since revealed how her fiancé made the moment extra special.

Speaking on MTV’s new show Served! with Jade Thirlwall, she said: “(Andre) basically set up this outdoor cinema, so there was a walkway of fairy lights and candles and I was like, ‘This is a bit much for an anniversary, what’s going on here?'”

“So we started watching a film, and then halfway through it cut out and our song started playing, and then there were videos and pictures of us and there was this book on the screen that said, ‘Four years and forever counting’, and it kept opening up with pictures of us and stuff.”

“And then it just said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and he was on one knee,” she added.

The singer became emotional when she recalled the heartwarming moment.

Andre announced the exciting news on Instagram last week, when he shared a photo of Leigh-Anne showing off her engagement ring.

“Let the caption speak for itself this time. ❤️💍 Hasta la muerte,” he captioned the post.

Shortly after, the Little Mix star shared the news on her own Instagram feed.

“Guys.. wtf has just happened… He bloody did it, and I said yes…,” she wrote.

“I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

