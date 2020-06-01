Irish stars take to the streets of Dublin to protest George Floyd’s death

Irish stars were among the protests who took to the streets of Dublin for the black lives matter movement.
Social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh was among people who marched from O’Connell Street, as well as 2FM DJ Tara Stewart and singer Erica Cody.
People took to Twitter to share images and videos from the demonstration, which began at The Spire, and headed to the US embassy.
According to organisers over 2,000 people took part:
Say his name #BlackLivesMatter #DUBLIN
#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/KBGoPMzqQ7
— Norma Burke (@normaburke) June 1, 2020
Let’s get to work!! #BlackLivesMatter #Dublin pic.twitter.com/p69h8pZmcV
— Airwrecka Codeine (@ItsEricaCody) June 1, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hZnviso1yU
— tarastewartdj (@tarastewartdj) June 1, 2020
Hundreds gathered at The Spire in Dublin, Ireland, for a #BlackLivesMatter protest in memory of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/3bmLkt2SZT
— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 1, 2020
Dublin, Ireland🇮🇪#BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BLM pic.twitter.com/iGQGWrtrK8
— Emma Murphy (@EmmaMurphy__) June 1, 2020
Here to support!! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/HQGe7imAum
— CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) June 1, 2020
No justice, no peace. Justice for George Floyd. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeforGeorgesFloyd Dublin pic.twitter.com/hpRORalWx1
— María Caballero ۞ 🔻 🇮🇪 (@HH_Maria) June 1, 2020
Incredible turnout today #dublin #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/TdBDPR5mi2
— Chloe Hanan (@chloehanan) June 1, 2020
Day 2 of the #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations in Dublin and thousands (according to organisers) of people are marching from O’Connell Street to the US Embassy. Crowds are chanting #GeorgeFloyd’s name pic.twitter.com/rRKw5K8MWH
— Ben Finnegan (@_BenFinnegan) June 1, 2020
Huge turnout on O’Connell Street for the Dublin Socially Distanced protest in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement. This is just one part of the street. More people still arriving before we march to the US embassy. pic.twitter.com/3BL7NYE9hg
— Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) June 1, 2020