Britney Spears finally addresses documentary on her life: ‘I cried for two weeks’

Britney Spears has spoken out about the “embarrassing” documentary on her life.

Framing Britney Spears, produced by the The New York Times, documented the singer’s rise to stardom, and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The film shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and featured interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship.

It also showed the misogyny and media scrutiny that the pop star faced throughout her career, with many viewers describing the documentary as “heartbreaking” and “shocking”.

Nearly two months after the film aired, Britney took to her Instagram to address the film, which she admitted made her “cry for two weeks”.

Along with a video of her dancing, Britney wrote: “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!!”

“For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!!”

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

She added: “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness 💋💋💋 !!!!”

Over the past year, the 39-year-old has been fighting to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator in court.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

Earlier this month, Britney’s legal team requested that Jodi Montgomery serve as permanent conservator of her person.

Jodi, who is a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily replaced the singer’s father in that role in September 2019, after he stepped down due to health issues.

The next court hearing regarding Britney’s ongoing legal battle is set to take place on April 27.