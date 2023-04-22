All the Irish stars who have taken their name out of the running for The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy rocked the world of Irish showbiz last month when he announced his departure from The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster has been at the helm of RTÉ’s flagship programme for the past 14 years.

The 49-year-old will host his final episode of the late night chat show on Friday, May 26.

A myriad of well-known names have been thrown around in regards to the coveted presenting gig.

Some of which have remained tight-lipped about whether they’ve tossed their hat in the ring, whilst others have simply admitted they have no intention of filling Ryan’s boots.

Take a look at which Irish stars have taken their name out of the running for The Late Late Show:

Doireann Garrihy

Doireann Garrihy took over as host of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars at the end of last year.

The broadcaster also co-hosts RTÉ 2FM Breakfast alongside Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

The RTÉ star told the Irish Mirror: “My journey and path at this age and stage of my life… the Late Late isn’t in it. It’s not in my path. I’m just fresh off Dancing With The Stars… and it is that kind of TV that I have my eye on.”

“I think the conversation is so funny because Ryan hasn’t even left the gig yet and I’m like can we all just please reflect on the incredible job he has done for the past 14 years and let him have his swan song until the end of May.”

Joe Duffy

Joe Duffy is one of RTÉ’s highest-earning stars.

He currently presents Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekdays between 1:45-3pm.

The father-of-three admitted:”I ruled myself out of presenting the Late Late before I was even ruled in.”

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon is currently hosting her third season of Ask Me Anything – which airs on RTÉ One.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked whether she would replace Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ’s flagship programme.

The mum-of-two promptly responded: “Oh, f**k no. On Ask Me Anything we have an absolute hoot.”

“If I did that on a Friday night, I’d be thrown out.”

Miriam O’Callaghan

Miriam O’Callaghan, who was the most hotly tipped to take over from Ryan, said: “The Late Late Show is an incredible programme. It’s not just the jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting, it’s also an institution stitched into the fabric of Irish life. Ryan has done a superb job presenting it for the past 14 years.”

“Although the speculation about me being one of the favourites to take over the Late Late Show is very flattering, that won’t be happening as I’m not throwing my hat into the ring to be considered.”

“I love what I do too much on Prime Time to leave it, and what we do in current affairs as a team really matters, and can actually change lives. It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she confessed.

“Just this week for instance, I am in New York interviewing Bill and Hillary Clinton to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to our shared island. It may be an imperfect peace, but the horrific violence of the past is gone. These are the kind of interviews and story that matter to me.”

“Interestingly, last night I found the letter I wrote fourteen years ago, the last time the role of presenter of the Late Late Show was up for grabs. In it I told management that I was withdrawing my name from the ring on that occasion too, saying I no longer wanted to be considered for the job if I had to leave Prime Time, and the position – fourteen years on – remains exactly the same.”

Miriam concluded her statement by writing: “I’ve been lucky enough to present the iconic Late Late Show twice, and I loved the experience.”

“I wish whoever does go for the job the very best – it’s a brilliant opportunity and very exciting. I also wish my heartiest congratulations in advance to whoever gets it – what a joyous role, enjoy!”

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams, who is the host of three podcasts, said: “I love Ryan so much on that show. I really do. He’s so lovely and he was fantastic on it.”

“I do like Miriam O’Callaghan to be honest with you,” the mum-of-three admitted. “She’s great but she pulled herself out which is really disappointing because I thought she would be really, really good at it.”

Addressing whether she’d throw her hat in the ring for the gig, Vogue revealed: “No, I haven’t signed myself up for it.”

Baz Ashmawy

Baz Ashmawy currently hosts RTÉ’s DIY SOS.

Bookies placed odds of the broadcaster potentially co-hosting the show with Lucy Kennedy; the pair previously co-presented their own weekend breakfast show on RTÉ 2fm, before it was axed in 2012.

Speaking to SundayWorld.com, the 47-year-old said: “I love Lucy and I don’t know about her, but no one has spoken to me about it.”

“I think it’s just people having a little bit of fun and mixing up the bookies a bit,” he continued.

“I think people are just very excited at the moment about the Late Late Show. It seems to be the main obsession and I think they’re just throwing everybody’s name into the mix.”

Baz also said it was “very sweet” that people are interested in him taking the job.

“There’s loads of really great talent in Ireland and a lot of them are my friends. I think all the people they’re talking about are all really good candidates,” he said.

“I love all of them – Claire [Byrne], Jennifer [Zamparelli], Deirdre [O’Kane] – and there are lots of great lads too.”

Jennifer Zamparelli

Jennifer Zamparelli co-hosts RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

During an interview with the Irish Independent, the broadcaster was asked about The Late Late Show speculation and said: “Look, stranger things have happened. I never thought in my career that I would even make it into a bookies’ list for that.”

“It’s a huge compliment, and it’s a huge shock, though I think it was a huge shock to everybody that Ryan would leave the show.”

“I’m excited to see who the next presenter is. I never thought it would come about in my lifetime. How many times has this job opportunity come about? Three times? So it’ll be really interesting.”

“I think they’ll just pick the best person for the job, regardless, because it’s a tough auld gig and the person needs to be ready – so who knows?”

“Hopefully, we’ll find out soon enough, because I’m getting tired of the question.”

Lucy Kennedy

Although Lucy Kennedy previously told Goss.ie she wasn’t interested in the gig, she has since had a change of tune, but would only say yes to the job if she could host the RTÉ chat show alongside Baz Ashmawy or Dáithí Ó Sé.

She told us: “If the Late Late changed its format, would I host it with Baz? Hands down, yes. Baz is a male me. We’ve the exact same sense of humour and he loves people, he’s a softie like me.”

“The same with Dáithí Ó Sé, if he was in the running for the Late Late gig and I was asked to do it with him, yes please! He’s someone else who I have professional chemistry with.”

“Maybe that’s the thing to do, maybe RTÉ should have a male AND a female presenter on the Late Late. Why not?”

When asked who else she thinks would be a good replacement for Ryan, Lucy told us: “I would’ve liked Miriam O’Callaghan out of everybody. She has interviewed me a few times and she has a lovely way about her.”

“She’s also great craic, and is well able to handle let’s say a Love Islander and then, with her political background, she could also take on the more serious stuff. Miriam would have definitely been my first choice.”

“I also think Dara O’Briain would be brilliant. He’s got the same self-deprecating humour as Ryan, and he’s highly intelligent. He’s very funny, great craic, and very experienced. He’s got young kids as well, so he’d be great for The Toy Show. So I think Dara O’Briain would be a great choice.”

She added: “I’m not just saying this because he’s a close friend, but whoever replaces Ryan Tubridy is filling such massive boots. I think people realise now how versatile he was.”

“He could interview somebody like me and then Gerry Adams, and then he could move onto a parent who lost a child, he is just so versatile.”

“I think the reason different people’s names are being linked to the Late Late gig every day now is because RTÉ are finding it very hard to find the new Ryan Tubridy. And that’s because he does not exist. There’s only one Ryan.”

“There’s so much pressure on whoever replaces him because he was The Late Late Show. And with The Toy Show in particular, there’s just huge pressure on the next presenter.”