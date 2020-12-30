The Top 100 Irish Stars of 2020

It’s been a year of dramatic highs and miserable lows, but one thing we can say for sure is we’ve been seriously entertained along the way.

2020 was the year that the whole world came to a halt, but it’s also the year we saw those in the limelight stand up for what they believed in and using their platforms to spread the right messages.

We also saw new stars born this year, from Paul Mescal who literally became the most famous Irish man on TV, to Instagram star Rachel Gorry who came to fame after bravely sharing her grief.

This year for our Top 100 list we have decided to abolish our ranking system.

For our 2020 list we have put together the most talked about stars, the Irish celebrities that made a difference, the influencers we couldn’t stop following, the broadcasters who kept us going and the up and comers who are breaking into the industry.

Take a look:

Paul Mescal

There is absolutely no doubt that 2020 was the year of Paul Mescal.

It would honestly have been just embarrassing to ask the Kildare man how his year went, because he truly became the most famous Irish man in the world, thanks to his role in Normal People.

The show was hugely hyped, but nobody was prepared for the whirlwind success of the series, which left stars like Kourtney Kardashian falling for Connell Waldron.

Not only has Paul quickly become the next big thing in Hollywood, he also became an internet sensation, as did his chain and his GAA shorts.

Just weeks after the show became an international hit, top fashion brand Gucci came out with their own version of the shorts, selling for €550.

While Paul has spent most of the year insisting that he is nothing like his on-screen character, many have been curious about his love life, and he just recently revealed he is off the market (to many people’s dismay).

Separate from the series the 24-year-old has already landed multiple movie roles, an Emmy nomination, and he performed with Dermot Kennedy during the summer.

He’s new to this list, and he absolutely deserved the top spot, we’re expecting even bigger things from Paul next year.

Conor McGregor

He started off the year with a sensational win over MMA star Donald Cerrone in his highly anticipated UFC return, beating the US sportsman in just 40 seconds, and by the end of the year he was gearing up for another bout.

Conor McGregor is without a doubt one of the most famous Irish people in the world, and this year he used his fame and fortune to not only return to the UFC, but also to give back to the community.

Just weeks after his triumphant win in Las Vegas, Ireland plunged into a national lockdown, and Conor, 32, was one of the first people to fly in PPE for frontline workers, spending over €1.3 million on PPE gear and ventilators.

After splashing out on the much-needed equipment, the father-of-two also took part in many of the deliveries, thanking frontline workers personally.

And before announcing his next fight against Dustin Poirier, which will take place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday January 23rd, he had some exciting personal news.

The UFC champion announced his engagement to his longtime love Dee Devlin on the weekend of her birthday in August.

The entrepreneur also continued to grow his multiple brands, including soaring sales of his Irish whiskey Proper No. Twelve.

Behind the scenes the Dublin star has continued to give back, with news that he had saved an SBG gym in Portarlington making the rounds in December.

Jedward

Jedward became the surprising heroes of 2020 in many ways.

Not only have the Dublin twins used their platform throughout the pandemic to promote the guidelines and slam those who openly flouted them, the duo have continuously shared important issues on their social media channels.

The Lipstick singers first won praise when they voiced their support for the Black Lives Matters movement, while still living in LA.

Once returning home to Ireland, the hitmakers focused their attention on the Covid-19 restrictions.

After Goss.ie ran a story on multiple Irish influencers jetting to Ibiza for a holiday and blatantly flouting the guidelines, John and Edward slammed their behaviour publicly.

To everyone staying home and not flexing on a beach in Ibiza! You are the heroes saving lives and not trying to be a so called social influencer 🙌🏼 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) August 3, 2020

They also made a heartfelt appearance on the Late Late Show, urging Irish people to continue to follow the guidelines as infection numbers continued to rise.

On top of encouraging good behaviour the Eurovision stars spent the year sliding into people’s DMs with voice notes as well as sweet personal written messages.

John and Edward clearly knew when people needed a lift me up moment, and reached out to many people in the public eye throughout the year.

Erica Cody

Speaking of trailblazers, Erica Cody is definitely one of the standout Irish stars of 2020.

As the Black Lives Matters movement made it’s way to Ireland, the talented singer took centre stage in leading the charge for change.

After the horrific death of George Floyd, Erica passionately spoke about how prevalent racism was in Ireland and what we could all do as a nation to make things better, and how to fight for change.

This year Erica was known for her activism, but she also dropped a new record too. Her hit tune Calculated dropped in October, just before the end of the year.

Dermot Kennedy

In the world of music Dermot Kennedy was the name on everybody’s lips this year.

The Irish singer is on the cusp of worldwide success, and this year only made his career stronger.

This year he became one of the fastest selling live artists in Irish history after he sold over 112,000 tickets for his 2021 Irish dates

And to end the year on a high Dermot made a sweet appearance on the Late Late Toy Show, when he surprised aspiring-singer Michael Moloney with a duet live on the show.

As well as a live performance with Paul Mescal, Dermot also got to work on his next album this year, so we’re expecting even bigger things for the Dublin star next year.

Ryan Tubridy

He became the face of assurance, support and understanding at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he kept audiences informed and entertained the whole year through.

We will always remember Ryan hosting the very first Late Late Show without any audience back in March, or the time he famously got a coronavirus test live on national TV.

Little did we know that just weeks later the broadcaster would himself test positive for the virus.

But he was back in studio and right back to the job at hand, presenting surreal openings each week, which asked the public to adhere to guidelines and to keep the faith.

And let’s not forget the Late Late Toy Show. It’s another show we will never forget thanks to Ryan.

Focusing on the magical world of Road Dahl, the 47-year-old brought the books to light, all while focusing on important stories, like that of eight-year-old Saoirse Ruane who had lost her leg.

After the year we’ve all been through we can forgive Ryan for his curse blunder when he couldn’t open a bottle of soda.

Not an easy job this year, but an absolute job well done.

Maura Higgins

She was number one on our list last year, and this year she is still flying high, as Maura Higgins is yet again one of the most talked about Irish stars.

The Longford beauty proved that fame can last more than 15 seconds, after continuing to grow her profile after Love Island.

This year Maura brought out her debut makeup range with Inglot, and her very own lash range with Primark.

Plus the brunette warmed the hearts of thousands of fans when she announced that she was dating her former Love Island co-star Chris Taylor.

The pair have quickly become a reality TV dream couple, and we are still living for their sweet photographs.

Niall Horan

Superstar Niall Horan is back on our list again this year, and it’s for many reasons.

He kicked off the year by donating €100k to Irish charity Alone, an organisation which provides support for the elderly, and which needed more funds than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HSE confirmed that his money was given “specifically to provide mobile devices (tablets) for use by older people and staff in public long term residential care so residents can stay in touch with their families”.

While Niall, 27, missed out on many special family events himself this year, the Mullingar man definitely had someone to keep him company.

In December his fans went into a meltdown after rumours that the singer was engaged to British fashion buyer Amelia Woolley.

While his personal life is definitely on the up, his business life is too, it was revealed in October that Niall’s Irish firm raked in over €1.7 million in profits.

He also landed in the Richest Celebrities 30 and Under list earlier this year, with Heat magazine valuing his wealth at around €59 million.

Katie Taylor

It was another incredible year for the undefeated Katie Taylor.

The Bray native defended her world titles not once, but twice this year, and she did it in serious style.

Katie, 34, first defeated Delfine Persoon during the summer, and then beat Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez in November.

And critics have noticed what an incredible year the Irish star has had. She won Female Fighter of the Year by the Boxing Writers’ Association of America and was then named The Irish Times Sports Woman of the Year

Denise Chaila

Debuting on our list this year is Denise Chaila, and unless you have been living under a rock, you will know what an incredible year she has had.

Fans loved her debut EP Dual Citizenship, and she hit the spot again this summer with the release of her single Down.

The Zambian-Irish rapper then caught the attention of the entire nation when she appeared on the Late Late Show in September.

The Limerick star received huge praise on social media after speaking about the realities of racism in Ireland, and how she had dealt with racism personally.

With her music on point and her passion for making change, we are expecting big things from Denise in 2021.

Adam King

There is no way we could have done this year’s list without mentioning the one and only Adam King.

He won the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy show with his “a hug for you” sign, and he has soared into the spotlight ever since.

First of all, the six-year-old received a personal message from NASA, after he told Ryan Tubridy about his dreams of becoming a CAPCOM.

And then he ended up getting his “hug for you” message printed on every single letter in Ireland on the run up to Christmas, thanks to An Post.

And a special mention to all the children on the Late Late Toy Show this year, especially Saoirse Ruane who showed her courage and bravery on the show.

Saoirse also bagged herself a full recording session in Camden Studios thanks to Blizzards frontman Bressie.

Leo Varadkar

Let’s put all of our political views aside for just one moment, in this list we want to celebrate how entertaining Leo Varadkar was this year.

From March he quickly became the most frequent man on television, addressing the nation while still Taoiseach, as Ireland fell hard and quickly into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leo and his then Minister for Health Simon Harris won praise from people all over the country, as they appeared on TV and social media almost daily to keep us up to date on the coronavirus.

And a special mention here for all the amazing movie and song quotes he managed to slip into his eery speeches, including THAT Mean Girls quote.

Laura Whitmore

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Laura Whitmore.

She started off the year on a high when she landed the presenting gig on Love Island’s first winter series, but was left heartbroken when her good friend Caroline Flack died by suicide in February.

The Bray native received huge praise after she returned to work in BBC Radio the day after her death, to speak honestly about the effect of trolling, and why internet users needed to “be kind” to those in the spotlight.

The 35-year-old carried on and won a new role on Celebrity Juice, replacing Holly Willoughby.

She also landed her first book deal, with pre-orders in 2020, and she ended the year in an even happier position – announcing that she was expecting her first child with now husband Iain Stirling.

While the couple didn’t announce the news of their nuptials themselves, the couple reportedly wed in a small ceremony in Dublin in November.

Miriam O’Callaghan

Not only was she the voice of the nation this year, as she continued to question and probe politicians on Prime Time as we dove deep into the pandemic, Miriam O’Callaghan also made history this year.

The esteemed broadcaster became the first woman to ever host the Late Late Show, when she stepped in for Ryan Tubridy in March.

The mum-of-eight hosted the live show two weeks in a row, pulling in nearly 1 million people and winning praise from viewers.

The RTE star said she was “honoured” to take the reins, adding: “It feels great – another glass ceiling smashed”, in reference to being the first woman hosting.

Rosie Connolly

It’s been another strong year for influencer turned businesswoman Rosie Connolly.

The fashion and beauty guru kicked off the year by winning two awards at The Gossies 2020, including Most Stylish Lady and Influencer of the Year.

The mum-of-two had a busy year from then on, moving home with her husband Paul and starting her first brand – 4th ARQ.

The Dublin star released the brand’s first drop in December; a range of unisex lounge wear, including tracksuits, jackets and body suits.

Rosie also launched another incredible fundraiser this year for the Temple Street foundation. This year she gave away a YSL bag, and raised an incredible €169k.

Pippa O’Connor

2020 has definitely been a struggle for many business owners, but Pippa O’Connor not only managed to expand her POCO by Pippa company, but also launched her debut makeup brand Up Cosmetics.

The mum-of-two teamed up with Blank Canvas owner Una Tynan to launch a makeup brand, to the delight of her 405k followers on Instagram.

The luxe range was the latest in a long line of business successes for the Kildare native, who also added bombers and jumpers to her POCO by Pippa brand.

And in September the 35-year-old presented a cheque for €202k to the Jenny McGovern Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Database, with husband Brian Ormond.

The pair had raised the funds from their Blossom Tree charity ball.

Suzanne Jackson

There seems to be no stopping Suzanne Jackson.

The blogger turned businesswoman proved this year that she has truly created an empire for herself, with latest accounts showing she had profits of over €7 million from her multiple businesses last year.

The Dublin native continued to release new products with her beauty brand SOSU by SJ and Dripping Gold Tan this year, while also signing a number of lucrative influencer deals to promote products on her social media pages.

The 36-year-old also filmed season 2 of her RTE series The Style Counsellors, which will get a release in 2021.

Louise Cooney

While she was forced to start off the year by leaving her dream New York apartment to return home, Louise Cooney has certainly come out on top in 2020.

The Limerick native continues to be one of the most in-demand influencers in Ireland, landing lucrative deals with brands all year, and gracing the cover of magazines.

This year the 28-year-old also worked on her debut brand, which she teased will drop in 2021.

Louise also revealed she has been approved for her first mortgage and is moving back to Dublin after spending the lockdowns with her family in Limerick.

And probably the biggest highlight of Louise’s year was raising over €90,000 for Pieta House, an Irish charity which provides essential services for suicide prevention.

James Kavanagh

It’s been another great year for James Kavanagh.

The social media star turned TV presenter launched a clothing line, landed a TV show and kept us all entertained during the lockdowns.

One of the first celebrities to promote wearing a mask and adhering to guidelines during the pandemic, the Dublin star shared his glam masks on social media.

The 31-year-old also launched his Tíocfaidh ár Sesh brand, which included a range of jumpers and tote bags, which helped raise funds for the Inner City Helping Homeless charity and the National Campaign for the Arts.

Ending the year on a high, James appeared on the celebrity version of Ireland’s Fittest Families.

James Patrice

A lot of us looked to social media to keep us entertained during lockdown, and James Patrice’s page was one of our go-to profiles.

Using isolation to get his creative juices flowing, the Dublin native took his character Malahide Woman to new levels we could have only imagined.

And while the TV presenter started off the year hosting the backstage show for Dancing With The Stars, he continued to present segments on RTE’s Today show.

By the end of the year, James also reprised his role as the Fairy Godbrother in the Olympia Panto, which went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blindboy

This year the Blindboy Podcast grew to a new level, if that’s even possible.

The much-loved Limerick man continued to push out his popular podcast throughout the pandemic, after being forced to cancel gigs all around the world.

The writer and comedian also continued his political discourse on his social media channels, using his platform to urge followers to follow COVID-19 guidelines, while also calling out the government for their failings.

In particular Blindboy’s commentary on Direct Provision even caught the attention of government officials, when it was revealed that his tweets had been noted in an official briefing to government.

Tadhg Fleming

Making his debut on our Top 100 list, it’s no doubt that 2020 was an incredible year for Tadhg Fleming.

The Fleming family first went viral back in 2017, when Tadhg shared a hilarious video of his dad Derry trying to catch a bat in their kitchen.

Thanks to his family’s funny antics, Tadhg has since gained millions of followers across multiple social media platforms – including 2.3 million followers on TikTok.

Although he’s best known for his ‘Alepsa’ videos, it was a video of his granny that won him worldwide attention this year.

After the clip went viral, Tadhg appeared on US chat show the Late Late Show, hosted by James Corden.

Lucy Kennedy

This could have been the year that we all lost Living With Lucy, but instead 2020 was the year we gained Lodging With Lucy.

Lucy Kennedy didn’t let any pandemic prevent her from getting to know some of the country’s biggest stars, having the likes of Amy Huberman, Greg O’Shea and Ian Dempsey come lodge with her during the lockdowns.

Lucy started off the year bagging the Gossie for Best Female TV Presenter, and ended the year as our official host for the virtual Gossies 2021.

The mum-of-three also continued to host her Radio Nova breakfast show with Colm Hayes (mainly from her bedroom) and launched another children’s book in her Friendship Fairies series.

Rosanna Davison

This year was definitely an incredible one for Rosanna Davison, as she welcomed twin boys with her husband Wes Quirke.

The 36-year-old fell pregnant with twins during the first lockdown, after suffering 14 miscarriages in the past.

Described as a “fertility miracle”, the model gave birth to two healthy boys, Oscar and Hugo, in November.

The couple are also parents to their 1-year-old daughter Sophia, who they welcomed via surrogate last year.

Rosanna’s story proves there is always hope, and it was the feel good outcome we all needed in 2020.

Richard Chambers

Debuting on our list this year is Virgin Media News presenter Richard Chambers.

The reporter became one of the most familiar faces on TV since the pandemic began in March.

Referred to as “Ireland’s boyfriend” by work pals, Richard grew to 88k followers on Twitter this year.

His name was even trending on the social media platform in November, as users wished him a happy birthday.

The former Newstalk presenter has been praised for his ongoing coverage throughout the pandemic.

In his downtime Richard can be found spending time with his famous other half; author Louise O’Neill.

Zara King

Another debut on our list this year is Virgin Media news reporter Zara King.

The broadcaster not only relentlessly covered the coronavirus pandemic from day one, but also produced a highly acclaimed documentary; Ireland Under Lockdown.

Zara won high praise for the show, in which she spoke to people all over Ireland about how the coronavirus impacted their lives.

Robbie and Claudine Keane

Robbie and Claudine Keane played a very important role at the start of this year.

As hospitals across the country struggled to get enough PPE, the power couple launched a fundraiser to raise much-needed funds for the Mater Foundation.

The pair raised over €81,000 for their Hospital Heroes campaign, which included a €20,000 donation from Conor McGregor.

The duo had revealed that a close relative had fought COVID-19 at the beginning of the year, which had spurred them on to start the fundraiser.

Baz Ashmawy

This is the year Ireland fell in love with Baz Ashmawy even more.

The TV presenter received huge praise for his debut TV show 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy, but it was his heart warming shows this year that really won us over.

DIY SOS had people in tears towards the end of the year, as Baz helped change the lives of deserving families across the nation by renovating their homes in a number of days.

And he had us bawling once again this Christmas, after releasing his heartfelt documentary about Fungie the Dolphin, who has been missing since October.

Chris O’Dowd

One of the biggest stars that helped keep us sane during all the lockdowns was Chris O’Dowd.

The Emmy award-winning actor has remained very active on Twitter throughout the year, for all of our entertainment.

In the first lockdown Chris started a thread asking followers to show him the most beautiful pictures of Ireland admitting he was “home sick”, with people showcasing some hidden gems around the country.

At the start of the year, the Boyle star also shared an emotional tribute to friend Caroline Flack, and has used his platform all year to promote the “be kind” movement after her death.

This is also the first year Chris has shared photos of his two sons with wife Dawn O’Porter, sharing sweet photos of Art and Valentine on Mother’s Day.

Jennifer Zamparelli

In her own words, this has been a “mental” year for Jennifer Zamparelli.

At the beginning of the year, Jennifer joined Nicky Byrne in hosting a rushed final episode of Dancing with the Stars, after audiences were no longer allowed and the entire country was about to go into lockdown.

Once lockdown began, Jennifer kept going with her 2FM radio show. Jennifer won praise but also faced backlash when she promoted wearing face masks very early on.

The presenter had shared a photo wearing a mask alongside her children, who also sported face coverings.

The former Apprentice star was one of the most vocal Irish celebs this year to promote following the guidelines, from promoting mask wearing to promotion staycations.

In December Jen appeared on Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny, where she admitted she “lost her mind” after turning 40 this year – and started seeing a psychotherapist.

By the end of the year Jennifer decided to take an “extended break” from her 2FM show.

Joe Duffy

One of the stand out moments of 2020 in Ireland, will always be THAT Liveline episode about Normal People.

As the hit show was being watched in every single home in Ireland, Joe Duffy was inundated with viewer complaints, including a complaint from Mary, who suggested the show’s sex scenes were like something from a “porno”.

Another caller, named Clara, also gave out that it was “unrealistic” to see 17-year-olds driving and in pubs.

It felt like everyone had switched on RTE Radio 1 that day to hear the heated debate.

Throughout the year Joe had more moments like that again, including offering a Liveline episode to US President Donald Trump, as he began to lose the election to President Elect Joe Biden.

Vogue Williams

It’s been a busy year for Vogue Williams.

The Dublin star not only welcomed her baby girl Gigi with Spencer Matthew during the summer, but she also renovated her new Dublin home.

The London-based TV star shared glimpses of her lavish Dublin home on her Instagram throughout the year, all while looking after Gigi and her big brother Theodore.

The 35-year-old also continued to host her Heart Radio show every Sunday and in December she announced she and Spencer would be starring on the Celebrity version of Family Fortunes.

Brian Dowling

Brian Dowling kicked off the year as our official host for The Gossies 2020, bringing his showmanship and glamour to the awards before the world tumbled into a worldwide pandemic.

The former Big Brother host has continued to entertain us all through his Instagram page, as well as his much loved podcast Death Becomes Him.

The emotional podcast topped the charts all year, interviewing the likes of Nicky Byrne, Mairead Ronan and Baz Ashmawy.

Doireann Garrihy

Social media star turned presenter Doireann Garrihy had another stellar year.

The former AA Roadwatch news reader managed to co-host the 2FM breakfast show from her bedroom at the beginning of the pandemic, and by the end of the year had another new show on the RTE Player.

A second season of The Doireann Project dropped on the online streaming service in September, in which she continues to imitate popular Irish celebrities and influencers.

And right before the end of 2020, the brunette hosted Reeling In The Fears, a comical look back on 2020 written by Joanne McNally.

This year Doireann, 28, also gave followers a glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend Paddy Wilson, who gifted her a puppy called Bertie, as they moved in together during the pandemic.

The radio presenter also helped to raise over €111k for St. Vincent De Paul when she took part in a sleep out with co-host Eoghan McDermott.

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman found joy in many ways throughout 2020.

Not only did her RTE series Finding Joy return to the airwaves, but the mum-of-two revealed she and husband Brian O’Driscoll are expecting their third child together.

The actress and her former rugby pro husband have kept us all entertained on social media this year, with brilliant posts on their Instagram pages.

Their pregnancy announcement is just one example of their humour.

Roz Purcell

Former model turned food guru and body positive influencer Roz Purcell had a busy 2020.

The creator of The Hike Life used the rule of staying at home this year to explore Ireland, and she brought her followers along the way.

The Tipperary native also continued to promote “real bodies” on her Instagram page, often showing her cellulite and tummy, to encourage followers to love their bodies as they are.

By the end of the year, the 30-year-old also launched her debut clothing range for The Hike Life, where people can buy hats, jackets and fleeces, all of which sold out when she launched www.thehike.life.

Greg O’Shea

It’s been a very hectic year for former Love Island winner Greg O’Shea.

The Limerick native had to fit in finishing his law exams and working on TV this year.

Throughout the year, the reality star appeared on RTE’s Today Show, and he co-hosted his first Virgin Media show alongside Muireann O’Connell – The Line Out.

The rugby star also got to lodge with Lucy Kennedy on her hit show, where he opened up about his time on Love Island and his hopes for the future.

This year he also revealed what really went wrong with Amber Gill, in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie.

Terrie McEvoy

Blogger Terrie McEvoy won serious praise this year, after she returned to nursing at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dublin star had just moved home from Australia and bought a new home with her husband David when she volunteered to help the overwhelmed hospital wards.

The popular influencer also used her platform to promote wearing masks and sticking to government guidelines in the first lockdown.

As well as adopting her new dog Jake this year, Terrie also landed a campaign with Life Style Sports, and her fake tan brand Bahama Body, created by SoSu by SJ, continued to grow.

However her year ended on a slightly low point, as she ended up in hospital on Christmas Day, after she saved the life of a small dog on the M50.

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone

It’s been an incredible year for makeup artist to the stars, and now brand creator, Michelle Regazzoli-Stone.

The mum-of-two is about to become a mum-of-three, after announcing she was pregnant before the end of 2020.

Starting off the year by winning Best Celebrity Makeup Artist at The Gossies 2020, the brunette also brought out her own makeup brand this year – called Mrs Glam.

Despite launching at the very beginning of the first lockdown, Michelle’s range has been a roaring success.

We can’t wait to see what products Michelle brings out in 2021.

Erin McGregor

While we were all struggling at home during the lockdowns, TV presenter and panto star Erin McGregor kept us going with hair, fashion and beauty tips.

The mum-of-two also won praise for being so honest and open about the struggles of motherhood during the pandemic.

Ending the year on a high, the Dublin star announced her return to The Olympia stage for this year’s Christmas panto.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni even landed the front page of the Irish Times as the exciting news was made official.

Holly Carpenter

Model, beauty guru and business owner Holly Carpenter had a successful year.

The 29-year-old continued to work on her accessories company Love Lift, as well as killing it with beauty and fashion content.

The Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model star was also praised online after she bravely opening up about her battle with depression.

The former Miss Ireland also adopted her adorable dog Max this year, while working alongside Dog’s Trust to promote their adopt don’t shop campaign.

Graham Norton

We were all watching our TV screens way more than usual this year, and it’s without a doubt that Graham Norton was one of our favourites.

The Cork star was forced to hold all of his celeb interviews via Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic, but thankfully was able to have guests in studio, socially distant, by the end of the year.

The BBC host may have to host The Graham Norton Show without a live audience, but he’s continued to make us laugh and get the best people in studio.

Nicky Byrne

Kicking off the year by accepting the Gossie for Best Music Act for Westlife, Nicky Byrne kept us entertained as he co-hosted RTE’s Dancing With The Stars.

One of the first TV shows in Ireland to get rid of their studio audience, the Dublin star hosted an eery final episode of the show in March, right as the country went into lockdown.

The singer then got to enjoy some downtime with his family, sharing sweet moments at home across his social media channels throughout the year.

While COVID-19 has put a pause on more Westlife gigs and Dancing With The Stars, we can’t wait to see Nicky back on our screens soon.

Lisa McGowan

It’s been another huge year for influencer Lisa McGowan, aka Lisa’s Lust List.

The Offaly native, who has over 120k followers on Instagram alone, launched her debut brand this year, unveiling two fragrances, White for her and Black for him.

The brunette also won a high court bid against Facebook this year, to reveal the identities of online trolls who had been harassing her. She claimed she had been defamed and stalked by unidentified users.

The win was a huge success for the blogger and other social media stars who often find themselves the victims of online abuse.

Deirdre O’Kane

It’s been a year of highs and lows for comedian and TV presenter Deirdre O’Kane.

As Ireland plummeted into the pandemic, Deirdre opened up about her financial struggles, revealing during the summer that she couldn’t afford to come off the COVID payment scheme.

However, things started looking up when she hosted RTE Does Comic Relief in June, which raised over €5.5 million for charities across Ireland.

By the end of the year, the TV star was hosting Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny, which has already had a stellar lineup of guests – including Jennifer Zamparelli, Pat Shortt and Lucy Kennedy.

Lisa Jordan

It’s been a hectic year for influencer and businesswoman Lisa Jordan.

The Cork star welcomed her third child and first son AJ during the summer, under quite dramatic circumstances.

Her baby boy came a month early, and she was forced to leave her son in hospital for a few days in the neo natal unit.

Fans speculated that she named her newborn son after her brother Alan, who sadly passed away seven years ago.

Just when we thought the drama was over, Lisa was rushed to hospital again in November, this time to get her appendix out.

While her personal life was quite dramatic this year, her professional life has been steady. The 35-year-old has continued to grow her brand Luna by Lisa, and continues to be one of the most in-demand influencers in Ireland.

Erika Fox

It’s been a busy year for Erika Fox, aka Retro Flame.

The Kerry native spent her lockdowns in New York with her boyfriend Tommy and her sister Kaelin, and showed her followers what the pandemic was like in America.

By the end of the year, Erika and Kaelin decided to come home for Christmas, not knowing if and when they will be allowed back into America, as the country continues to close off its borders.

But a highlight of her year was launching her debut jewellery collection.

The fashionista teamed up with luxe jewellery brand Loulerie for an all gold collection, which is almost completely sold out.

Niamh Cullen

Influencer Niamh Cullen has kept going during a year of lots of ups and downs.

The fitness guru landed an ambassadorship with leading Irish fitness apparel company Life Style Sports, and continued to do live work outs on Instagram throughout the lockdowns.

The Dublin native also helped her boyfriend Jamie launch his hugely successful dry robe company Swim Club, with all of their styles selling out almost instantly.

Niamh also starred in Chasing Abbey’s video Lately in September.

Grainne Gallanagh

Grainne Gallanagh is definitely one of the stand out stars of 2020.

The former Miss Universe Ireland won praise after returning to work as a nurse at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni used her profile to urge people to follow the guidelines, and to wear a mask as COVID-19 numbers rose.

The blonde beauty also killed it in the style stakes this year, not letting lockdown dampen her fashion sense, sharing some stunning snaps on Instagram throughout the year.

Bressie

It’s been a strong year for Bressie, aka Niall Breslin.

The Blizzards frontman became more known for his podcast Where Is My Mind this year.

The Mullingar man penned a deal with Spotify this year securing his podcast series. Most notably his podcast debunking rumours that he had a secret affair with Leo Varadkar was one of the most read stories on Goss.ie this year.

The singer also gave back to the community this year, and headed up an initiative to get ukuleles to people who were forced to isolate alone during the first lockdown.

Bressie also surprised Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane with studio time to record her own music.

Hozier

Hozier started off 2020 taking “a bit of a breather” from touring and working on new music, so fans are eagerly awaiting his next record.

He remained active on social media throughout the pandemic, promoting important issues in Ireland and around the world, including supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

And no one can forget the eery but beautiful performance of Parting Glass he gave on the Late Late Show in March.

Since then Hozier appeared on a hilarious sketch with Aisling Bea on RTE Does Comic Relief and he took part in the virtual busk on the Late Late Show, which raised over €1.2 million for the Simon Community.

Daithi O’Se

While the Rose of Tralee couldn’t go ahead this year, Dáithí Ó Sé still kept us all entertained this year.

Kicking off the year by winning Best Male TV Presenter at the Gossies 2020, Dáithí was straight back to work in the Cork RTE studios to co-host Today with Maura Derrane.

Dáithí and Maura juggled social distancing and Zoom interviews as they continued on with the popular show.

In his downtime Dáithí spent time with his wife Rita and his son Micheál.

Ronan Keating

It was a year of ups and downs for Ronan Keating.

His year started out on a high when his wife Storm gave birth to their daughter Coco, but it would be months before his children Ali, Jack and Missy would get to meet her.

The singer also launched his newest album 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, but was forced to cancel his tour.

The album, which included new versions of some of his biggest hits, won rave reviews among fans, and included stars like Emeli Sande, Robbie Williams and Shania Twain.

He also helped to raise much-needed funds for the Marie Keating Foundation during the pandemic, bringing stars together like Gary Barlow, Kodaline, The Coronas, Gavin James and Kylie Minogue for a Virgin Media special called Concert4Cancer.

The 2 Johnnies

It’s been a big year for popular comedians The 2 Johnnies.

The Tipperary stars landed not one by two new shows on RTE throughout the year.

They kicked off 2020 by wrapping filming on their debut series The 2 Johnnies Do America, finishing the show just as the pandemic began.

After winning high praise for the show, the podcast stars landed a Christmas Eve special.

The festive show included appearances from stars like Una Healy, Holly Carpenter, Marty Morrissey and more.

With a book release this year and rumours of another series on the way, we think 2021 will be a huge year for these two.

Picture This

While concerts were cancelled worldwide this year, Picture This continued to make magic in the best way they could.

The Kildare band released their album The Complete Story at the start of the year, with Unconditional becoming a much-loved hit.

They also released a homemade music video for If I Build A Home On The Moon this year.

Fans are eagerly awaiting their next album, and with their track record so far, we know they won’t disappoint.

Anna Daly

It’s been a great year for Anna Daly.

The Virgin Media host continued to present Ireland AM, alongside the likes of Laura Woods, Simon Delaney, Karen Koster, Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe.

Not only did she keep us entertained and informed on TV this year, Anna also launched her debut clothing brand Little Bliss.

The brand boasts hoodies, jumpers and sweatshirts for adults and children.

Glenda Gilson

It was a very special year for Glenda Gilson, who welcomed her new baby boy Danny.

The Virgin Media presenter gave birth in October to her second child.

Glenda started off the year taking part in RTE’s Dancing With The Stars, and continued to work on Ireland AM.

The TV host also continued to grew her jewellery brand G by Glenda.

Stephen Byrne

It’s been another star-studded year for TV and radio host Stephen Byrne.

The Dublin star kicked off the year by covering the Oscars in February, where he was back on the red carpet to interview some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

On coming back to Ireland Stephen hosted his own 2FM show on the weekends.

Throughout the year he has continued to interview huge stars, swapping red carpets for Zoom interviews.

From chatting to the stars of The Crown to Miley Cyrus, the Dubliner continues to land the biggest interviews on radio.

Thalia Heffernan

Thalia Heffernan is one of the stand out stars who used her platform for good in 2020.

Always promoting the Adopt Don’t Shop campaign for animals, this year Thalia was praised for calling out celebs who openly promoted buying dogs on the lead up to Christmas.

The top model also turned her talents to art this year, designing prints called of the heart (Croí), donating 10% of all sales to the DSPCA.

Kathryn Thomas

It was a year of ups and downs for Kathryn Thomas.

As the pandemic began the RTE host opened up about the realities of running a business during lockdowns, admitting that she had to let staff go from her company Pure Results Bootcamp.

But soon things looked up again and Kathryn moved the bootcamp online. And the presenter has revealed she’s convinced she had coronavirus at the beginning of the year.

Kathryn also fronted the return of Operation Transformation this year, which came back during the first lockdown.

Rachel Gorry

A new addition to our list this year is rising online influencer Rachel Gorry.

The interiors guru came to fame this year, after the sad passing of her husband Daniel.

The mum-of-three gained a huge following after bravely sharing her journey on her Instagram page, from Daniel’s final hospital stays, to how she has handled bereveament with their three daughters.

This year Rachel even appeared on the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTE Radio One, where she opened up about her husband’s passing.

The Dublin star now has over 196k followers, and continues to share her journey of loss and grief.

Keilidh Cashell

It was a big year for social media star and now brand creator Keilidh Cashell.

Continuing to serve seriously creative makeup looks across her Instagram and TikTok pages, this year Keilidh also dropped her debut makeup brand.

Kash Beauty launched in the middle of the pandemic to rave reviews, releasing a range of eyeshadow palettes, lip kits and lashes.

The first drop is clearly only the beginning for Keilidh, so we’re excited to see how the brand grows in 2021.

Tara Stewart

It’s been another great year for radio presenter and fashion guru Tara Stewart.

The sustainable fashion advocate launched her debut podcast this year Dirty Laundry, which won praise from her peers.

She also landed an opinion piece in Marie Claire magazine when she revealed she had stopped working with fast fashion brands this year.

The popular DJ had previously been booked to play at events for fast fashion companies and was then sent free clothes, but decided to stop working for bigger brands and instead support sustainable fashion companies.

Tara has also continued to host her radio show on 2FM.

Nicole O’Brien

It may seem like about 10 years ago now, but yes Too Hot Too Handle hit our screens in 2020.

The brand new dating show landed on Netflix just weeks into the pandemic, giving us all a much needed new reality show addiction.

And we were delighted to see Irish beauty Nicole O’Brien take centre stage in the show.

Since the show the Cork native has amassed 856k followers on Instagram, and launched her first business Lovd – an online course in that helps with “anxiety, confidence and perfectionism”.

Nicola Coughlan

She rose to fame thanks to her role in the brilliant Derry Girls, but this year proved that Nicola Coughlan is a very diverse actor.

She kicked off the year by guest presenting at JJ Abrams annual Oscar Wilde party, alongside Chris O’Dowd, and she ended the year with a huge role new period drama Bridgerton.

The Netflix series dropped on Christmas Day but has already won a legion of fans.

Nicola, 33, has also continued to keep us all entertained through her tweets throughout the year, boasting over 187k followers on the platform now.

Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin

It was a big year for RTE host and academic Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin.

Not only did she announce the birth of her second son with husband Carlos Diaz, but she also brought the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace to the forefront.

The Irish Times revealed in September that Aoibhinn had endured two years of harassment at UCD, where she lectured, admitting that she was frightened of being alone on campus and detailed the two years of relentless harassment she received from a colleague.

UCD President Andrew Deeks eventually apologised to Aoibhinn for not intervening soon enough and promised a range of new measures to address harassment in the workplace, thanks to her story going viral.

Louise O’Neill

It was a big year for top Irish author Louise O’Neill.

Her newest book After The Silence won rave reviews, described as a “twisty page turner of deadly secrets and an unsolved murder investigation”.

The Irish Examiner columnist ended the year on a high, firstly after winning Crime Fiction Book of the year at the Irish Book Awards, and secondly after she and boyfriend Richard Chambers adopted their dog Cooper.

Mark Mehigan

A new addition to our Top 100 list is Dublin writer turned podcast star Mark Mehigan.

His weekly podcast The Sunday Roast has amassed a huge following in 2020, with his musings on Irish life becoming an entertaining cure for the hangover that has been this pandemic.

The Dublin star had been working for the BBC in London before moving back to Ireland during the pandemic.

We’re sure when live venues re open we will be seeing Mark on stage in 2021.

Tommy Bowe

Sports star turned TV presenter Tommy Bowe made his debut as an Ireland AM host this year.

The former rugby pro replaced presenter Ciara Doherty, who left the breakfast show to join The Tonight Show.

Tommy admitted he had “big boots to fill” as he joined the popular team, but quickly found his feet.

Aoife Walsh

It was definitely a year of highs and lows for Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland became one of the many “COVID Brides” after she was forced to cancel her summer wedding to her longtime love Gary.

The 31-year-old documented her wedding journey on Instagram, from planning the event to making the decision to postpone her big day.

Making the most out of a bad situation the Tipperary star still enjoyed a virtual hen on Zoom and spent time with her family.

The model was kept apart from her partner for months as her husband-to-be remained in New York, but they finally reunited in May.

Nominated for our Most Stylish Lady award at the Gossies this year, Aoife continued to serve fashion looks on her Instagram this year.

Murieann O’Connell

If there was one TV presenter that kept her lit during the pandemic, it was definitely Murieann O’Connell.

The Limerick broadcaster continued to host Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock show throughout the pandemic – and she did it in style.

Towards the end of the year the TV host took part in a Strictly Lockdown Dress Up trend, which saw Murieann dressing up in some very glamorous outfits at home.

Lucy Fitz

Influencer and makeup guru Lucy Fitz completely turned her life around in 2020, and she brought her 83k Instagram followers along the journey.

The Limerick star bravely revealed that she had survived a suicide attempt at the end of 2019, sharing a seemingly happy photo of herself from the same day, Lucy warned followers that you can “hide an awful lot behind a smile”.

The 19-year-old revealed she spent five weeks in Dublin’s St Pat’s Mental Health Hospital and admitted it was “the best thing that’s ever happened”.

Lucy has also been praised for showing real photos of her body, sharing pictures with followers of her bloated, or taking pictures from unflattering angles.

When she’s not sharing a socially conscious message or opening up about her own struggles, Lucy always shares some killer fashion posts, and incredible makeup looks.

Rob Kearney

This year Rob Kearney won huge admiration and praise for opening up about the tragic death of his brother Ross, who died aged six.

The rugby star opened up about his family’s painful loss during an episode of the Late Late Show, where he talked about the personal stories in his new book No Hiding.

Rob, 34, kicked off the year by getting engaged to his long time love Jess Redden, and ended the year on a high too by moving to Australia.

The couple are now both living down under as Rob begins to play for rugby team Western Force.

Keith Walsh

Radio presenter Keith Walsh has made a real difference this year.

The former 2FM host bravely opened up about his own battle with mental health at the beginning of the year, urging others to seek help and talk to a counsellor if they were feeling low.

The Kildare resident won high praise from broadcasters and the public alike, as he highlighted the importance of looking after your mental health.

Then in September Keith shocked fans by announcing he was leaving 2FM after seven years, in what he called “a leap of faith”.

Since then the broadcaster has successful released his own podcast The Keith Walsh Podcast.

Una Healy

It’s been a hectic year for Una Healy, who moved back to Ireland amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Saturdays singer moved back to Tipperary after 13 years of living in London.

The return to Ireland came months after her split from rugby star husband Ben Foden, who she shares her two children Aoife Belle and Tadgh with.

Since back here the 39-year-old has had a busy schedule, between promoting her show line to performing on the Late Late Show country special, to making a special appearance on the The Two Johnnies Christmas Eve show on RTE.

Aideen Kate

She kicked off the year by releasing her first ever beauty product, and since then Aideen Kate has upped her game online.

The Dublin star teamed up with SOSU by SJ to release her first makeup range in January, receiving rave reviews from her 114k Instagram followers.

Since the pandemic Aideen has been killing it with makeup looks on Instagram and on TikTok, amassing 60k followers on the latter platform.

Bonnie Ryan

It’s been a great year for celebrity makeup artist Bonnie Ryan.

The influencer, who now boasts 70k followers on her Instagram page had a successful year professionally and personally.

The brunette became one of the latest ambassadors for massive beauty brand Rimmel, after previously working in television as a guest presenter on Xpose.

In her personal life Bonnie was forced to change her wedding plans after getting engaged in late 2019, but in happier news she and her husband-to-be got their first dog together named Bobby.

Pamela Laird

It was a huge year for entrepreneur and beauty influencer Pamela Laird.

The Dublin star had to celebrate from home this year as her beauty brand Moxi Loves landed on the shelves in over 350 Boots stores in the UK in October.

The business woman rose to fame thanks to her appearance on BBC’s The Apprentice in 2019.

This year Pamela continued to grow her business this year and also opened up about looking after her father Syl, who suffers from dementia.

Aimee Connolly

Beauty entrepreneur Aimee Connolly made the most of a difficult year, as she continued to grow her business Sculpted by Aimee.

The businesswoman was forced to close down her Dublin salon more than once, as the country came in and out of lockdowns.

Doing product launches over zoom instead of in person, Aimee launched her Hydrate & Hold Spray.

Alan Hughes

One of the TV moments we will never forget in the first lockdown was when Alan Hughes cut his hair live on air.

It came as thousands of people around the country were attempting to chop their own locks as hairdressers and barbers remained closed for months.

Throughout the pandemic Alan has continued to host Ireland AM and entertain us all.

By the end of the year Alan and his husband Karl Broderick were delighted to receive the go ahead for a drive in version of their panto, which went down a treat.

Aimee

Popular singer Aimee kicked off the year on a high, when she won Newcomer of the Year at The Gossies 2020.

The singer dropped the catchy hit Don’t Call Me Pretty at the beginning of 2020, with bangers like Naked and Bulletproof to follow.

Her debut EP Confession was released this year, which she dedicated to her late mum.

The 25-year-old is well on her way to becoming one of Ireland’s next big artists.

Chasing Abbey

2020 marks the year of Chasing Abbey’s pop comeback.

The Dublin trio released the incredibly catchy tune Lately in October, with social media stars Niamh Cullen, James Kavanagh and Bonnie Ryan all appearing in their music video.

Their song also became the theme tune for the new Life Style Sports campaign, as if we couldn’t get enough of the hit already.

And we announced before the end of the year that Chasing Abbey will be performing at the virtual Gossies 2021, so watch out for that on January 31st.

Lottie Ryan

Lottie Ryan kicked off 2020 on an incredible high, as she was crowned the winning of the 2020 season of Dancing With The Stars.

While the 2FM presenter was forced to perform her final dances a week early, as RTE were forced to make the finale earlier at the start of the pandemic, she won the deserving title.

In August the broadcaster also stepped into her dad Gerry Ryan’s footsteps as she took over the popular Jennifer Zamparelli Show as Jen took her holidays.

She was announced to be covering her slot once again by the end of 2020, when Jennifer admitted she needed to “take a break”.

Marty Guillfoyle

This was definitely a year of highs and lows for Marty Guillfoyle.

The radio presenter and social media star blew up on TikTok during the lockdowns, but things quickly turned sour for the Dublin native.

The SPIN host was forced to defend himself, after getting unwarranted hate on social media for moving into an Irish “Tiktok” house with younger members.

But the DJ used the incident to start speaking more openly about online trolling, and the true effects it has on people, particularly those in the limelight.

Marty also had his remix of Jessica Hammond Tomboy rise in the dance charts.

Shannen Joyce

New to our list this year is the very inspiring Shannen Joyce, aka Big C and Me.

The popular social media star has amassed over 109k followers on Instagram as she shares her journey through cancer.

The Cork native had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma twice, and unfortunately was diagnosed with the illness again this summer.

But Shannen’s constant honesty and positivity has been a driving force for others in similar positions.

From shaving her hair to documenting her cancer treatment, Shannen has been hailed as a true inspiration.

Dominique Nugent

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Dominique Nugent, who opened up about her personal heartbreak during the first lockdown.

The popular Instagram star called off her wedding, and told her followers she had been “betrayed” in a dramatic social media post in September.

Since discussing her heartbreak online, Dominique has jumped to over 104k followers.

The Dublin native continues to talk openly about how she is doing, and has become a source of comfort for many women who found themselves in the same position.

When she’s not chatting about her personal life, Dominique is known for her fashion posts and creative hair styles.

Grace Mongey

It was another strong year for one of Ireland’s top influencers Grace Mongey.

The mum-of-two continued to create beauty and lifestyle content throughout the lockdowns, keeping her 174k followers entertained.

We will never forget the drama that occurred when she sadly lost her cat Loki, only to be found after her friend meditated in her home and realised where the cat was hiding.

The Dublin native also continued to talk openly about her battle with her mental health.

Mairead Ronan

It’s been a great year for broadcast Mairead Ronan who continued to host her Today FM show in style.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni admitted to struggling during the lockdowns, and turned 40 in April without being able to celebrate with friends and family.

But things looked up by the end of the year when RTE announced Ireland’s Fittest Family was returning with a celebrity special at Christmas and a whole new season in the new year, with Mairead at the helm as the host.

Georgie Crawford

It’s been another great year for Georgie Crawford.

Not only did her podcast The Good Glow continue to grow in listenership, but she also launched her first product.

The Dublin star launched her Get Your Glow water bottles before the end of 2020, which all sold out.

The radio presenter also added a long list of stars to her podcast this year, including interviewing Rosanna Davison, Rachel Gorry.

She was also first to do her first live show in the National Concert Hall, before the pandemic hit.

Lynn Kelly

She kicked off the year winning Best Model at the Gossies 2020, and Lynn Kelly ended the year on a high too.

The Dublin model announced her engagement to her long time love Robert, announcing the news in a sweet Instagram post.

The brunette has continued to work with brands on her channels throughout the year, including teaming up with the likes of River Island and Primark.

Clementine MacNiece

Celebrity stylist Clementine MacNiece has kept us all entertained with her fashion posts and interiors this year.

The TV stylist started off the year on a high when she bought her first home with her long time love Jamie.

Ever since the brunette has been showing off her stunning interiors style, as well as her much-loved fashion sense.

Louise McSharry

It’s been a rough year in many ways, but we can always trust Louise McSharry to tell it as it really is.

From beauty tips to parenting truths, the 2FM star has been a breath of fresh air throughout the pandemic.

Always relatable, the mum-of-two is a must follow on Twitter.

Ray D’Arcy

There were so many bad things that happened in 2020, but one good thing was The Den coming back to RTE.

Ray D’Arcy delighted the nation when he returned with Zig and Zag and Dustin the Turkey, ensuring that our year could in some way end on a high.

The guys returned before the end of 2020, with more fun expected in 2021.

Leah McCourt

New to our list this year is MMA star and now TV presenter Leah McCourt.

The County Down athlete has been called a “game changer” in the fighting industry, making history when she headlined February’s Bellator event in Dublin’s 3 Arena, where she defeated Germany’s Judith Ruis.

Since then Leah has turned her talents to TV presenting, adding another string to her fierce bow, becoming a sports commentator for multiple Bellator fights this year, including Bellator Milan and Bellator Paris.

Darren Kennedy

There was no stopping Darren Kennedy this year.

As soon as lockdown began so did Darren’s cocktail making videos on his Instagram.

The TV presenter also starred in BBC’s You Are What You Wear alongside Rylan Clarke-Neal.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni also launched his online series The Secret Life of Celebrity Pets, where he interviewed stars like Amy Huberman and Vogue Williams about their pooches.

Tara Anderson

Makeup artist Tara Anderson, aka Tara Anderson, has had another great year.

Not only is she expecting her second child with her husband Daniel, the pair moved into their “dream home” this Spring.

As well as continuing to share beauty tips, Tara also has been showcasing her stunning house interiors.

Mark Rogers

Despite the lockdowns Mark Rogers continued to be as active as ever on social media.

The Benefit Cosmetics PR man kicked off the year with a special wedding online series, chatting about his plans for his big day, with his long time love Paul.

The makeup guru also opened up about his plans to start a family this year, and continued to create killer makeup looks on his Instagram page.

Rob Kenny

Influencer and PR man Rob Kenny has kept busy this year.

The Dublin native continued to write for RTE.ie in all things fashion, as well as creating content on his own Instagram page.

Rob also celebrated his first year in business for his PR company Rob Kenny PR & Social.

Dr Doireann O’Leary

Dr. Doireann O’Leary became a must follow on social media, after giving essential tips and advice as the country plummeted into the pandemic.

Now boasting over 171k followers on her Instagram page alone, Doireann has talked about everything from the COVID vaccine to taking the pill to the importance of taking folic acid.

She has spoken on her own social channels as well as being interviewed on national radio throughout the year.

The Doctor is a newbie to our list this year but we see even bigger things ahead in 2021.