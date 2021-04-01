This long weekend is the perfect time to binge watch these popular shows

The best new shows to watch on Netflix this Easter

It’s Easter this weekend, which means we have a long weekend ahead to look forward to – and lots and lots of chocolate!

Netflix have added a host of new shows to their platform in recent weeks, and now is the perfect time to binge watch them (if you haven’t already).

Take a look at our favourite TV shows on the platform right now:

The One

This sci-fi drama is centered around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test.

According to the official synopsis: “The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.”

“No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.”

The show just joined Netflix last month, and has been a huge hit with viewers so far.

Last Chance U: Basketball

A spin-off of the Last Chance U docuseries on American football, this new series focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team – headed by tough but inspiring coach John Mosley, determined to get his team to the top.

According to the official synopsis, the show offers “an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball”.

“Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship.”

Ad

Behind Her Eyes

Based on the number one best-selling novel by Sarah Pinborough, this psychological thriller follows the entangled lives of single mother Louise, and married couple Adele and David.

The series stars Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson, and the ending promises to leave you truly shocked.

The Bold Type

All four seasons of this drama series joined Netflix last month, and is inspired by the life of Cosmopolitan editor in chief, Joanna Coles.

Ad

The show is a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for a global women’s magazine, and their struggles managing friendships and getting their hearts broken.

Marriage or Mortgage

Since dropping last month, Marriage and Mortgage has received a mixed reaction online.

The show follows wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes, as they go head-to-head to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be.

The couples must decide whether they want to spend their savings on their dream wedding day, or on securing a house for their future.

Ad

Firefly Lane

Based on the bestselling novel of same name, Firefly Lane follows the 30 year friendship of Kate Mularkey Ryan and Tully Hart.

The series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, and has received rave reviews since joining Netflix in February.

Bling Empire

This binge-worthy reality series follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles.

Described as Crazy Rich Asians meets Real Housewives, the official synopsis reads: “While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you.

“Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and travelling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.”