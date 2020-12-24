Here's what to watch to get you through the January Blues

The best movies and TV shows joining Netflix in January

The start of the new year means the addition of a host of new movies and TV shows to Netflix.

From a gripping true-crime docuseries, to feel-good family flicks, we have rounded up our top picks to keep you entertained in January.

Take a look:

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2)

Interior designers and Shea and Syd McGee are back for another season, helping couples and families design and create the homes of their dreams.

This interior design show will start the new year by giving you home design inspiration, for those with big and small budgets.

Season two of Dream Home Makeover joins Netflix on January 1.

Here and Now

Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger and Simon Baker star in this 2018 romantic drama flick.

When Vivienne, a singer in New York City, is diagnosed with a terminal illness connected to her brain, she puts her life and career into perspective.

Here and Now joins Netflix on January 1.

My Sister’s Keeper

If you need a tear-jerker, this 2009 film is sure to do the trick.

Starring Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin and Sofia Vassilieva, this heartbreaking film tells the story of a young girl seeking medical emancipation from her parents, when they force her to donate organs, blood and tissue to her leukaemia-stricken elder sister.

My Sister’s Keeper joins Netflix on January 1.

Pieces of a Woman

The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby stars as a heartbroken woman learning to live alongside a tragic loss.

She must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband, played by Shia LaBeouf, and her mother (Ellen Burstyn).

Pieces of a Woman will be added to the streaming giant on January 7.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5)

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Giving a real-life looked inside one of the toughest prisons in the world, prisoners, prison guards, and people connected to the prison system will tell their story.

This gripping prison documentary joins Netflix on January 8.

Instant Family

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star as parents decide to adopt a teenage girl in this family comedy.

However, life turns challenging when they realise Lizzy has two more siblings.

Instant Family hits Netflix on January 10.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

This upcoming documentary examines the complex history of crack in the America during the 1980s.

Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy joins Netflix on January 11.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series)

This four-part true crime docuseries tells the story of one of the most notorious serial killers.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer follows the murders of Richard Ramirez, who terrorised residents in Los Angeles back in 1984.

Dubbed the ‘Night Stalker’ by the media at the time, the self-claimed Satanist was charged with 13 murders and 5 attempted murders upon his arrest in 1985.

The true crime series joins Netflix on January 13.

Booksmart

This Olivia Wilde directed film follows best friends Amy and Molly, who realise that they have been cast aside by their surroundings for being bookworms and pretentious.

They decide to let loose and make up for the lost time in this coming-of-age comedy film.

Booksmart joins Netflix on January 24.