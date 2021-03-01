Home Features Here’s what is leaving Netflix in March

Netflix will be adding new TV shows and films to their platform for the month of March.

Sadly, they will also be removing a host of flicks from the streaming giant, with only days left to watch popular films such as Westside Story and Fantastic Four.

Take a look at all the TV shows and films leaving Netflix this month:

March 1

  • 10 to Midnight (1983)
  • 2 Alone in Paris (2008)
  • 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)
  • 9 (2009)
  • The Accidental Husband (2008)
  • All the Devil’s Men (2018)
  • Arbitrage (2012)
  • Bachelor Girls (2016)
  • Balu Mahi (2017)
  • Behind Enemy Lines (1997)
The Accidental Husband
  • Black Rock (2012)
  • Charlie Bartlett (2007)
  • Coffy (1973)
  • Darkman (1990)
  • The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)
  • The Delta Force (1986)
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking (1996)
  • Dudley Do-Right (1999)
  • Elles etaient en guerre 1939-1945 (2015)
  • Fantastic Four (2015)
Fantastic Four
  • Fear (1996)
  • Fear Dot Com (2002)
  • The Fighter (2010)
  • I, Dolours (2018)
  • Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)
  • Kaakan (2015)
  • Kalki (2017)
  • Kanika (2017)
  • Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil  (2015)
  • LA 92 (2017)

  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1981)
  • Loreak (2014)
  • Man on a Ledge (2012)
  • Misery (1990)
  • My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games (2015)
  • Quigley Down Under (1990)
  • Radio Days (1987)
  • Retribution (2015)
  • Samarppanam (2017)
  • Servant of the People (2015)

  • Shuddhi (2017)
  • The Silence (2015)
  • Solo (2017)
  • Species IV: The Awakening (2007)
  • Sudden Death (1995)
  • The Taking of Pelham 1,2, 3 (1998)
  • Tope: The Bait (2016)
  • West Side Story (1961)
  • The Young Victoria (2009)

March 3rd

  • Ill Behaviour (1 Season)

March 15th

  • Oscar’s Oasis (1 Season)

March 18th

  • The Adjusters (1 Season)
  • The Beat (1 Season)
  • Forget Me Not (1 Season)
  • Timeless Season (1 Season)

March 21st

  • A Touch of Green (1 Season)
  • Days We Stared at the Sun (2 Seasons)
  • Wake Up (2 Seasons)
