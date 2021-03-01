Here’s what is leaving Netflix in March

Netflix will be adding new TV shows and films to their platform for the month of March.
Sadly, they will also be removing a host of flicks from the streaming giant, with only days left to watch popular films such as Westside Story and Fantastic Four.
Take a look at all the TV shows and films leaving Netflix this month:
March 1
- 10 to Midnight (1983)
- 2 Alone in Paris (2008)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)
- 9 (2009)
- The Accidental Husband (2008)
- All the Devil’s Men (2018)
- Arbitrage (2012)
- Bachelor Girls (2016)
- Balu Mahi (2017)
- Behind Enemy Lines (1997)
- Black Rock (2012)
- Charlie Bartlett (2007)
- Coffy (1973)
- Darkman (1990)
- The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)
- The Delta Force (1986)
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking (1996)
- Dudley Do-Right (1999)
- Elles etaient en guerre 1939-1945 (2015)
- Fantastic Four (2015)
- Fear (1996)
- Fear Dot Com (2002)
- The Fighter (2010)
- I, Dolours (2018)
- Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)
- Kaakan (2015)
- Kalki (2017)
- Kanika (2017)
- Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil (2015)
- LA 92 (2017)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1981)
- Loreak (2014)
- Man on a Ledge (2012)
- Misery (1990)
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games (2015)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Radio Days (1987)
- Retribution (2015)
- Samarppanam (2017)
- Servant of the People (2015)
- Shuddhi (2017)
- The Silence (2015)
- Solo (2017)
- Species IV: The Awakening (2007)
- Sudden Death (1995)
- The Taking of Pelham 1,2, 3 (1998)
- Tope: The Bait (2016)
- West Side Story (1961)
- The Young Victoria (2009)
March 3rd
- Ill Behaviour (1 Season)
March 15th
- Oscar’s Oasis (1 Season)
March 18th
- The Adjusters (1 Season)
- The Beat (1 Season)
- Forget Me Not (1 Season)
- Timeless Season (1 Season)
March 21st
- A Touch of Green (1 Season)
- Days We Stared at the Sun (2 Seasons)
- Wake Up (2 Seasons)
