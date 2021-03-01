The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March

Netflix are adding plenty of new additions in the month of March to keep us entertained during lockdown.

From a highly anticipated true crime series, to a brand new reality show, there is something for everyone to watch.

Take a look at our top picks for the month ahead and their release dates:

March 1

The Bold Type

This drama series is centred on the lives of those working at a global women’s magazine.

It is inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Joanna Coles, who also serves as executive producer of the series.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell will follow the life of The Notorious B.I.G. with rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.

The rap music legend who’s real name was Christopher Wallace, was shot dead in 1997 at the age of 24 in an unsolved murder.

March 3

Moxie

Amy Poehler and Hadley Robinson star as a mother-daughter duo in this comedy-drama.

Inspired by her mother’s rebellious youth, a teenager incites a feminist revolution at her school.

Murder Among the Mormons (Limited Series)

This three-part true crime series looks at one of the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community, and the criminal mastermind behind it all.

March 10

Dealer (Limited Series)

This French crime drama series follows two filmmakers who infiltrate an area riddled by gangs, as they attempt to shoot a music video for a famous rapper.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)

A spin-off of the Last Chance U docuseries on American football, this new series focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team.

According to the official synopsis, the show offers “an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball”.

“Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship.”

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)

‘Marriage or Mortgage’ sees wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes go head-to-head to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be.

Couples must decide whether they want to spend their savings on their dream wedding day, or securing a house for their future.

The couples go to dress fittings, wedding cake tastings and potential venues, as well as homes that fall within their budget, before coming up with the difficult decision about what to spend their money on.

March 12

The One (Season 1)

This sci-fi drama is centred around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test.

According to the official synopsis: “The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.”

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reily star as Charlie and Eli, the Sisters Brothers, a pair of infamous assassins in 1850’s Oregon.

The brothers find themselves on an adventure that puts them to the ultimate test.

Yes Day (2021)

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez star in this family comedy as two parents who spend the entire day saying yes to all of their children’s requests.

For 24 hours, the three children make the rules, which the parents have to agree to.

March 16

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

Michelle Obama will join two puppets named Waffles and Mochie for a kid’s cooking show.

They follow a “magical flying shopping cart” on “ingredient missions” all over the world, and will be joined by a host of famous faces.

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

Operation Varsity Blues is a documentary on the college admissions scandal.

Back in August, 50 parents were charged in connection with the college admissions scheme – which allowed parents to pay sums of money to secure spots for their children at top-ranked schools.

Well-known faces involved in the scandal included Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who were all sentenced to jail time.

March 22

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

This romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

However, she is shocked when she learns that Nick belongs to one of the richest families in the country.