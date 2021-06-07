7 Celebrity Couples We Never Saw Coming

These stars shocked the world with their romances

Goss.ie is celebrating seven incredible years in business this week.

To mark the occasion, we have rounded up seven celebrity couples that shocked the world – from Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.

Here are seven celebrity couples we never saw coming:

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and Disney Channel star Brenda Song started dating in 2017, after meeting on the set of their movie Changeland.

The notoriously private couple live together with their three cats – Apples, Dude, and Santa – and their newborn baby.

Brenda, 33, secretly welcomed her first child with her 40-year-old beau in April this year – a baby boy named Dakota.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox split from her husband of ten years Brian Austin Green in May last year.

Days after news of their split broke, the actress was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly (who’s real name is Colson Baker) – after they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The pair have since become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, with Megan describing Colson as her “twin flame”.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde split from her longtime love Jason Sudeikis hit headlines in November, but reports at the time suggested they broke up in early 2020.

The director met One Direction star Harry Styles on the set of their upcoming movie ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’.

The couple confirmed their romance in January this year, when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has been dating Scrubs star Zach Braff since 2019.

In recent months, the couple sparked rumours they secretly tied the knot, after Zach was spotted wearing a gold band on his wedding finger.

Florence, 25, has previously defended her relationship with Zach, 46, after many criticised the large age gap between them.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson first met Colin Jost on the set of SNL back in 2006 when Scarlett was hosting for the first time and Colin had just become a writer on the show.

The actress hosted the show for the second time in 2017, which is when their relationship became romantic.

The couple got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating, and they secretly tied the knot in October last year in an intimidate ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship goes way back, as they were neighbours and close friends for years.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day, but they’ve reportedly been dating since late last year.

The couple have reportedly already spoken about getting married, and Travis has even got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have been romantically linked since March.

In photos published by the MailOnline, the rumoured couple were spotted getting cosy after Pete flew to the UK to meet the actress back in March – fueling the romance rumours.