Kourtney Kardashian ‘already talking marriage’ with Travis Barker

The couple have only been dating for a few months

Kourtney Kardashian is already talking marriage with Travis Barker, according to a new report.

The KUWTK star, 42, and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, were friends for years before they started dating in December.

Although they’ve only been dating for about four months, sources have claimed Kourtney and Travis are already talking about getting engaged and married.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married.”

“Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis.”

“Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection.”

“Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis. The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them,” the source added.

The reality star shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

The news comes amid reports Kourtney’s romance with Travis has been “hard” on her ex Scott, who she split from in 2015 after nine years together.

A source recently told E! News: “It’s uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come.”

“He is glad she is happy, but it’s definitely been hard on him. He doesn’t like to bring it up and it’s a weird convo for him.”

“At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it’s a bit of an eye opener for him, that it’s truly never going to happen.”

“He is trying to adjust and be a grown up about it, but seeing Kourtney get so serious with someone so quickly is not easy—especially someone they have known for so long,” the insider explained.

“Scott has never been comfortable seeing Kourtney with guys, but this feels different.”

“Kourtney is all in with Travis and the kids like him too. It feels to Scott like they are merging their families and going full steam ahead. That has made him very uncomfortable and he’s trying to figure out where he fits in.”

“Before Travis, Kourtney and Scott were together a lot and of course now that has changed,” the source continued.

“Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together and this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that.”

“He doesn’t want to see or hear about it, but he’s trying to deal with it as best as he can.”

“Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently,” the insider added.

“Of course they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren’t hanging out as much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids.”