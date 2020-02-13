All the BEST red carpet style from the NME Awards

The NME Awards kicked off at Brixton’s 02 Academy in London last night.

The event was attended by huge names in music, such as Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, as well as UK-based star such as Laura Whitmore.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the red carpet:

Taylor Swift

📷 | Taylor Swift on the #NMEAwards2020 red carpet pic.twitter.com/RGwDCFElP5 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 12, 2020

Taylor Swift made a departure from her usual striking gowns for this contemporary deconstructed playsuit.

The star scooped the award for “best solo act in the world.”

Charli XCX

Charli XCX at the NME Awards tonight in London #NMEAwards2020 ✨🖤

📸 David M. Benett pic.twitter.com/EOotDUUIGc — CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) February 12, 2020

Charli XCX donned a slicked back all-black outfit for the music soiree.

The star wore her hair in a wavy ponytail, which let the black lace bodice and leather trousers she was wearing stand out.

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs showcased her distinctive style on the red carpet in a unique feathered hat.

The musician wore a striped suit jacket, as well as a boho style yellow top – rocking an eclectic look.

Laura Whitmore

https://t.co/dBmpVJZnRn Laura Whitmore at NME Awards 2020 in London pic.twitter.com/P0Sht3R5mO — Appitu Blog (@AppituBlog) February 13, 2020

Irish style icon Laura Whitmore took to the red carpet in a stunning ruched black mini dress.

The Love Island presenter paired her dress with a smoky eye.

Robyn and Christine and the Queens

NME Awards 2020 – Inside Ceremony

Christine and the Queens, Robyn, winner of Songwriter Of The Decade, and Charli XCX attend The NME Awards 2020 at the O2 Academy Brixton on February 12, 2020 in London, England. 📷 David M. Benett https://t.co/Kq2IgFHj2E pic.twitter.com/RtmJ9tHYG0 — Chris News (@chrisatq) February 13, 2020

Award winning musician and songwriter Robyn rocked a lace bustier and leather jacket.

The star posed with pal Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier of Christine and the Queens, who wore a pale yellow suit and platform boots.