The couple are currently in Canada

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issue warning after being stalked by paparazzi

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly issued a formal warning to paparazzi after being followed in recent days.

The couple are constantly snapped by the photographers whenever they are out in public.

The publication of photographs showing Meghan hiking with baby Archie and their dogs prompted the warning.

The couple’s lawyers reportedly warned UK media outlets against running images of the couple without consent, a royal source told CNN.

Last year, Prince Harry accepted “substantial damages” and an apology from a picture agency after they used a helicopter to capture arial photographs of the couple’s home.

The couple were forced to leave the property after the photos were made public.

Harry recently arrived on Vancouver Island to reunite with his wife after finalising their plans for their new role within the royal family.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced that they are taking a step back from their prominent roles within the monarchy.

A representative for the royal couple has been contacted for comment.