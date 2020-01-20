Both godparents are former royal employees

Archie’s godparents who wished to be kept anonymous have now been revealed

Since his baptism in July 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept the godparents of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor private.

In July, the Palace released a statement regarding the new royal baby’s christening.

“The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private,” it stated.

Only 25 people were invited to the ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Sunday Times has now revealed that two people close to the Duke of Sussex were given the role.

According to reports, Tiggy Pettifer, the former much-loved nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry is one of the 8-month-old’s godparents.

Mark Dyer a former equerry to Prince Charles is the other.

Tiggy Pettifer was especially close to the Princes and comforted them after their mother, Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

As their nanny, she often holidayed with the young princes, and even branded them as her “babies.”

Working for their father, The Prince of Wales, she retired in 1999 when she married.