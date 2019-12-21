Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine to headline Coachella 2020

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine to headline Coachella...

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine are rumoured to headline Coachella 2020.

The trio will perform as headliners across the weekend of the desert festival, according to US Weekly.

Ocean’s headlining slot will be his first Coachella performance since 2012.

Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis will return to the very festival where he first confirmed his romance with the Kardashian-Jenner over two years ago.

He has performed at Coachella every year since 2017, but this is his first headline slot at the show.

According to the LA Times, his performance could feature some of the artists he has worked with in the past, including SZA, Post Malone, the Weeknd, Kanye West and Schoolboy Q.

Coachella has yet to officially announce the 2020 roster.

The festival is traditionally confirmed in the new year.