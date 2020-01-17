Full line-up of presenters for SAG awards revealed

The awards take place in L.A this Sunday

The full-line up of presenters for the Screen Actors Guild Awards has been announced.

Taking place in L.A this Sunday, the show will not have a host, but instead a number of nominated actors to present awards to their fellow stars.

It has been revealed that Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown and Taika Waititi who have all been nominated for SAG Awards will be presenting at the ceremony.

It was also announced that Roman Griffin Davis, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart and Kaitlyn Dever, will also present awards.

They will join Lupita Nyong’o and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who were previously revealed to be participating in the ceremony.

Leonardo DiCaprio will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro.

The actor recently starred in The Irishman alongside Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, both are nominated for their roles.

Irish actor Andrew Scott is nominated for an award for his role in Fleabag alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge who is also nominated.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.