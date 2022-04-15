Zara McDermott leaves fans confused with shock pregnancy announcement

Zara McDermott left fans extremely confused this week by sharing a surprise pregnancy announcement on social media.

The Love Island star shared a snap of a baby scan to her Instagram Story, alongside the caption: “Our very own Love In The Flesh baby.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the 25-year-old and her boyfriend Sam Thompson on the exciting news, before Zara suddenly clarified she’s not actually expecting.

Zara hosted a new dating series called ‘Love In The Flesh’ earlier this year, and the pregnancy announcement was actually posted by a couple who appeared on the show.

Speaking on her Instagram Story after the mix-up, Zara said: “I am NOT pregnant.”

“I just didn’t want to reveal who is pregnant from the show in case anyone hasn’t watched it yet.”

The reality star also shared a series of messages she received from friends that were confused over the baby scan.

One friend messaged her to say, “Omg I was legit about to have a panic attack,” and another wrote, “This f***ing panicked me for a mo.”

Speaking about her new show Love in the Flesh recently, Zara told OK! magazine: “We bring together five couples who have only ever spoken online to Greece to meet for the first time – in the flesh.”

“We watch them lock eyes and have their first in-person conversation which is a really magical moment! And then we see if these relationships can survive. It’s a really fun show.”

Zara added: “What I loved the most about the show is the fact that I was able to go into the beach house and check the temperature, check in with the contributors, give a bit of advice and be a shoulder to cry on from time to time.”

“I was definitely rooting for every single couple in there and wanting everyone to get on. I became a kind of a friend and a confidante to them.”