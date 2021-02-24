Zara McDermott confirms she’s quit Made In Chelsea: ‘No more reality TV for me’

Zara McDermott has confirmed she’s quit Made In Chelsea.

The former Love Island star joined the hit reality show back in 2019, with her dramatic split and reconciliation with boyfriend Sam Thompson recently playing out in front of the cameras.

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag prior to the release of her BBC Three documentary on revenge porn, the 24-year-old said: “I’ve left. Sam’s still in.”

“I would like to do more documentaries. I’m bursting with ideas,” she revealed.

“I think I surprised myself – I was obviously nervous, a year ago. I enjoyed that gratification of helping people. That’s my goal for this year and next year. No more reality TV, it’s hard on the soul.” “For now, my priority is being able to find a great balance of all the different things, influencing, fashion, working with charities, campaigning for changes in revenge porn law.” “And taking a step back from reality TV. No more reality TV for me,” she added.