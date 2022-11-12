YouTube star Tanya Burr welcomes first child with mystery boyfriend

Tanya Burr has welcomed her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

The YouTube star announced the news via Instagram on Friday evening, sharing a sweet snap of her newborn son’s tiny feet.

The 33-year-old wrote: “He’s here ✨ Our little Sage Gabriel ✨.”

“Becoming a mother has been the most magic, beautiful thing… we are in a cocoon of love right now and just couldn’t be more grateful for him,” Tanya continued.

“All I want to do is pause time and soak up every moment, each day feels like it’s passing by so fast in a blur of skin-to-skin cuddles, sleeplessness, breastfeeding, nappies and tears.”

“He has brought us so much happiness already, our love for him is unparalleled 🤍.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section of the post to share their congratulations.

Alfie Deyes wrote: “Couldn’t be happier for you both! I’m so excited for Ottie to meet her new little pal 🤍,” while his girlfriend Zoe Sugg said: “Saaaaggeeeee ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Poppy Delevingne commented: “Congratulations beauty!!!! ❤️, and Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle wrote: “Congratulations darling! ✨✨✨✨💕💕💕.”

Tanya announced her pregnancy back in June, sharing a black-and-white photo of her growing baby bump.

She captioned the photo: “We love you so much already little 🥜.”

Tanya has yet to reveal the identity of her baby’s father, after previously vowing to keep her partner’s name secret because she felt she had “overshared” parts of her life in the past.

The 33-year-old went through a very public divorce back in 2019 with fellow YouTube star Jim Chapman.

The vlogger has shared glimpses of her mystery boyfriend through social media but has never publicly shown his face nor shared his name.

She told The Telegraph of her relationship last year: “I’m very loved up. It’s very exciting”.

“I overshared at the beginning [of my online career] without realising the effect it would have, so I really reined it in.”

“I’ve been quite private for a few years now and my audience are used to it, so they don’t expect anything anymore”.