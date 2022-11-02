Yazmin Oukhellou shares photo of her scars from horror car crash that killed boyfriend Jake McLean

Yazmin Oukhellou has shared a photo of her scars from a horrific car crash which killed her on-off boyfriend Jake McLean.

The couple had been driving in Bodrum, Turkey on July 3, when their car crashed 70ft over a hill, killing Jake and leaving Yazmin seriously injured.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TOWIE star shared a selfie, which showed her 745K followers her scars from the freak accident.

Yazmin wrote: “‘Every scar that you have is a reminder not just that you got hurt, but that you survived.’ 🤍”

On July 3, Jake who was driving the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was left with serious injuries to one of her arms, after she reportedly had to break it in order to free herself from the wreckage.

Despite her injuries, the TOWIE star managed to climb up the steep bank the car flew down, and stopped a passing motorist for help.

Yazmin was treated at the Acibadem Hospital in Bodrum, where she underwent surgery on her arm.

Yazmin broke her silence on the fatal crash for the first time on August 16, to pay tribute to Jake on the day of his funeral.

Sharing a series of photos of herself and Jake on Instagram, Yazmin wrote: “I have been taking some time away from social media to fully focus on my mental and physical recovery. I needed this time away to work on healing and processing everything as best as I can.”

“This has taught me that life is so short and we must cherish our loved ones as much as possible.”

“I am so grateful for our memories and the special time that Jake and I shared. I’ve not stopped thinking about him and I’ll miss him always. He will forever hold a special place in my heart 🙏🤍👼.”

The 28-year-old concluded the heartfelt message, “I want to thank everyone for their support and lovely messages. I truly appreciate each and every single one of you 🙏. Love Yaz 🤍.”