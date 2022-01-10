X Factor star James Arthur ‘rekindles romance with ex Jessica Grist’

James Arthur has reportedly rekindled his romance with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Grist.

The X Factor winner started dating Jessica back in 2012, when she worked as a backing dancer on the show.

The pair split in 2015, got back together in 2017, and broke up again last May.

According to The Sun, the couple have since decided to give their relationship another chance. A source told the publication: “They’ve had six months apart but have always stayed in touch and got on very well.” “People close to them are pleased they’re back on — there’s a definite chemistry and they’ve been together the best part of a decade. Hopefully this is a fresh start. There was always something really good there.”