Woman accused of stalking David Beckham ‘showed up at his daughter’s school’

A woman accused of stalking David Beckham showed up at his daughter Harper’s school.

Sharon Bell, 58, has been charged with stalking the former footballer, and is due to appear in court next week.

According to The Sun, the woman has been trying to contact the Beckhams since 2016, and once claimed to be the mother of one of David and Victoria’s children.

It is believed Sharon visited the school of David’s 10-year-old daughter Harper last November, in an attempt to meet her.

A spokesperson for the Met Police told The Mirror: “The offences are alleged to have occurred between July and October 2021.”

“A family were sent a number of letters and were subject to a number of unwanted approaches at their home addresses and a school.”

Sharon will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 28, to face the charges.

In December, Ms. Bell was banned from approaching or messaging the Beckham family.

She was also barred from being within 500m of their homes in London and the Cotswolds, and Harper’s school.

The interim stalking order only lasts five months, and next week magistrates will decide whether a permanent protection order is needed.