Will Young reveals how girlfriend Jessie Wynter helped him overcome his mental health struggles

Will Young has revealed how his girlfriend Jessie Wynter helped him overcome his “draining” mental health struggles.

The couple have been inseparable since they met on the winter series of the dating show earlier this year.

Since leaving the villa, Will and Jessie have travelled Europe together, and even returned to her native Australia to meet her family.

In August, eagle-eyed fans frenzied after they spotted a ring on that finger in one sweet snap of Jessie and Will.

Although the couple hadn’t gotten engaged, they later announced they had welcomed two adorable baby goats to their family.

In a new interview with MailOnline, Will opened up about the new challenges he’s been facing since leaving the villa.

“Mental health is a big one,” he admitted. “Although it’s great, it has its pros and cons. It can be very isolating. Sometimes it is really good for my mental health, but then sometimes it’s not as well.”

“My brother has just come home, but for the past 8 years I’ve solely worked with my dad, which at times can be a bit challenging. I’m not getting that younger interaction where people would in a workspace.”

“The only communication I have is with these animals or with my dad and I’m not always working with my dad, so a lot of the time I could just be working on my own. It does get a little bit tough in the sense that you’re not talking to people. It gets a bit lonely.”

“And then you’ve also got that side of, because farming is a way of life, you’re not as free to do what you want because obviously you’ve got work on the farm and you’ve got to look after the animals, you’ve got to treat the animals. The period of times that you do get off, let’s say holiday, it’s got to be very planned out.”

Gushing over his girlfriend Jessie, Will admitted: “She’s really helped me. When I came off the show, I went into lambing season which is a very mentally draining, tough time.”

“you have real highs and you have real lows during that period, so it was just nice having Jessie by my side and being able to lean on someone.”

“So yeah, in general it’s been great having someone. I wouldn’t necessarily say Jessie gets her hands dirty and helps with the work, but she’s good. She’s definitely great company.”

“She’s really helped me and helped out on the farm and everything like that, which is a farmer boy’s dreams, you know. Being able to bring someone back to the farm and for them to get him involved. So over the moon with that.”

“It’s definitely in the family’s interest for the farm to carry on and be passed down to the next generation once my dad puts up his boots – which I don’t think he officially will ever do. “

“But yeah, 100 percent I’d love to take on the farm and I’d love my kids to be involved in the farm.”

“I’ll probably take the same approach as my dad where I wouldn’t necessarily make them farm, but let them know it’s always an option.”