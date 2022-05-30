Welsh student Liam Llewellyn revealed as Love Island 2022’s fourth contestant

Welsh student Liam Llewellyn has been revealed as Love Island 2022’s fourth contestant.

The 22-year-old will be heading into the dating show’s brand new villa in Mallorca next Monday, alongside hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

Speaking ahead of the season eight premiere, Liam revealed the chat-up lines he uses on girls.

He said: “The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, ‘You’re mint.’ I’m like, ‘Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.’ Or I’ll say something like, ‘You’ve got nice feet’ or something.”

The Newport native added: “I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.”

“I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”

After joking his mum would describe him as a “little s**t”, Liam said: “I’m a good kid, she knows that. They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly.”

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.