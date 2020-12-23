WATCH: Dancing On Ice shares teaser for upcoming season

The series returns on January 17

Dancing On Ice has shared a teaser for the upcoming season.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the popular ice-skating competition on January 17, featuring a star-studded cast.

Sharing a teaser clip on Instagram today, the ITV show wrote: “Sequins at the ready! The greatest show on ice is back on January 17th! 🎉”.

Billie Faiers, Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Rufus Hound, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant will all compete on the ice.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will also reprise their roles as judges.

Joe Swash was crowned the winner of the 2020 show earlier this year, beating Diversity’s Perri Kiely in the final vote.