Viewers are all saying the same thing after Ant and Dec scoop ‘Best Presenter’ at the NTAs for 22nd time

The 2023 National Television Awards took place on Tuesday night.

Comedian Joel Dommett hosted the awards show from The O2 in London.

The NTAs, which celebrate the best of British television from the past year, are voted for by the general public.

Ant and Dec once again scooped the award for Best TV Presenter – meaning Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman and Martin Lewis missed out.

The presenting duo have won the award at the NTAs for the past 22 years.

Following the result, viewers took to Twitter to express their belief that Alison should have ended their 22-year reign.

One Twitter user penned: “The TV Presenter Award should’ve gone to Alison Hammond, right? It was so her year this year. She’s been constantly entertaining in everything.”

Another wrote: “Enjoying the National Television Awards, Disappointed that Ant and Dec won Best Presenter again. I wanted Alison Hammond to win, I don’t know why the public keep on voting for them or unless the votes were fixed.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “Alison Hammond robbed from an NTA yet again… 😔.”

