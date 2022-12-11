Victoria Beckham responds to speculation she’s had a nose job

Victoria Beckham has shut down speculation she’s had a nose job.

The Spice Girls star, 48, explained in a new video that some fans are convinced she secretly went under the knife.

She told her friend and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury: “People have also said that I’ve had a nose job. Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this.”

The mum-of-four explained: “It is the nose trick and that is where I love my Bronzing Brick,” while showing off her beloved product from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line.

“Each compact has two different tones so you can use it to contour as well as to bronze,” she added.

Charlotte said that she too has had to shut down speculation she’s had work done on her nose, telling Victoria: “People come up to me and go, ‘Have you had a nose job?'”

“I’m like, ‘No, I’ve just done my contour trick and it’s bottling all those secrets and tips and tricks that we’ve done on the red carpet for years, photoshoots for years, and giving them to all women around the world.'”