Victoria Beckham posts and deletes unseen snaps from Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham posted a series of unseen snaps from her son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz on Friday night, before swiftly deleting them.

The couple tied the knot at her parents’ $80million estate in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, where they were joined by a host of famous faces.

In the since-deleted post, Victoria shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her and David celebrating with a group of friends – including Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, and Serena Williams.”

One of the photos was a selfie of Victoria, her daughter Harper, hairstylist Ken Paves, and Eva Longoria.

The mother-of-four captioned the post: “Friday night throwback celebrating with friends post wedding! 🥂.”

“We love you!!! @davidbeckham @evalongoria @kenpaves @serenawilliams @amberridinger @lorenridinger @marcanthony @nadiatferreira #HarperSeven 💕.”

Not long after she shared the post with her 30million Instagram followers, Victoria deleted the snaps from her feed.

The bride wore a stunning Valentino gown for the occasion, while the groom wore a custom Dior suit by Kim Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Celebrity guests included Gordon Ramsay, Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and two of Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B and Mel C.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola recently officially changed their names after their wedding.

Nicola will now go by Nicola Peltz Beckham, while Brooklyn’s full name is now Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.