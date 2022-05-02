Victoria Beckham pens sweet tribute to her ‘incredible’ husband David on his 47th birthday

Victoria Beckham has penned a sweet tribute to her “incredible” husband David on his 47th birthday.

The former Spice Girl, who married the football star back in 1999, took to Instagram on Monday morning to mark the special occasion.

Alongside a photo of her and David on the beach, Victoria wrote: “I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed.”

“You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday 💕💕💕💕” the fashion designer added.

In another post, Victoria wrote: “Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!!”

“Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🥳🎂🎉”, she signed off, tagging the couple’s four children.

Victoria celebrated her 48th birthday last month, and David took to Instagram at the time to share a sweet message for his beloved wife.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy & Business woman ❤️ Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x”

“We all love you so much ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️”